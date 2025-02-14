CBSE Board Exam 2025: Master your preparation by keeping phones and social media at bay

Preparing for board exams? Learn how to overcome distractions like social media and mobile phones. These simple tips will help you achieve good marks in board exams.

The board examinations have begun across the country, with crores of students taking the 10th and 12th exams. If you're also preparing to appear for the board exams and wish to make your parents and school proud by performing well, proper preparation is essential.

One of the key aspects of better preparation is overcoming the distractions that arise during study sessions. To tackle distractions effectively, there are certain strategies you can follow, which will surely help you perform your best in the exams.

Use mobile phone only for studies

Our mobile phones and other gadgets have become necessities in today’s time. While it is impossible to stop using phones completely, it is important to understand that you must use it for study purposes only. Therefore, students should use their mobile phones strictly for studying purposes and only when necessary. Engaging with other content on the phone can easily divert your focus. To avoid distractions, it’s best to use the mobile only for study-related tasks.

Maintain a distance from social media

The biggest distraction during exam time is social media. In today's world, almost every student has social media accounts across different platforms. While spending time on them to maintain their presence, they get caught up in likes and shares. To avoid this, it's important to distance yourself from these accounts. If needed, you can deactivate your accounts just for the exam period and reactivate them once the exams are over and you have free time.

Include exercise in your daily routine

During board exams, students often avoid outdoor activities to focus on studies, but it’s important to stay physically active. Incorporating exercise or yoga into your daily routine will help keep you refreshed and energized.

Along with physical activity, maintaining a good diet is crucial during your study sessions. A proper diet and exercise will boost your immunity and help prevent illness. By staying healthy and balanced, you’ll be able to focus better on your board exam preparation, and this strong preparation will certainly help you perform well in the exam.

