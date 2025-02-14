CBSE Board Exam 2025: Master your preparation by keeping phones and social media at bay

Preparing for board exams? Learn how to overcome distractions like social media and mobile phones. These simple tips will help you achieve good marks in board exams.

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Master your preparation by keeping phones and social media at bay iwh
Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 8:59 AM IST

The board examinations have begun across the country, with crores of students taking the 10th and 12th exams. If you're also preparing to appear for the board exams and wish to make your parents and school proud by performing well, proper preparation is essential.

One of the key aspects of better preparation is overcoming the distractions that arise during study sessions. To tackle distractions effectively, there are certain strategies you can follow, which will surely help you perform your best in the exams.

Also read: Top 7 Indian universities that offer BTech in Artificial Intelligence

Use mobile phone only for studies

Our mobile phones and other gadgets have become necessities in today’s time. While it is impossible to stop using phones completely, it is important to understand that you must use it for study purposes only. Therefore, students should use their mobile phones strictly for studying purposes and only when necessary. Engaging with other content on the phone can easily divert your focus. To avoid distractions, it’s best to use the mobile only for study-related tasks.

Maintain a distance from social media

The biggest distraction during exam time is social media. In today's world, almost every student has social media accounts across different platforms. While spending time on them to maintain their presence, they get caught up in likes and shares. To avoid this, it's important to distance yourself from these accounts. If needed, you can deactivate your accounts just for the exam period and reactivate them once the exams are over and you have free time.

Also read: 7 ways to boost your creativity and think outside the box

Include exercise in your daily routine

During board exams, students often avoid outdoor activities to focus on studies, but it’s important to stay physically active. Incorporating exercise or yoga into your daily routine will help keep you refreshed and energized.

Along with physical activity, maintaining a good diet is crucial during your study sessions. A proper diet and exercise will boost your immunity and help prevent illness. By staying healthy and balanced, you’ll be able to focus better on your board exam preparation, and this strong preparation will certainly help you perform well in the exam.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

RPSC Librarian Recruitment Exam admit card will be out today, check steps to download iwh

RPSC Librarian Recruitment Exam admit card will be out today, check steps to download

CISCE ISC Exam: 12th board exams begin today; important guidelines for students iwh

CISCE ISC Exam: 12th board exams begin today; important guidelines for students

UPSC IES, ISS Notification: Application begins for Indian Economic/Statistical Service Exam, apply by March 4 iwh

UPSC IES, ISS Notification: Application begins for Indian Economic/Statistical Service Exam, apply by March 4

CUET UG Registration 2025: Exam notification may be released soon; this is how you can apply iwh

CUET UG Registration 2025: Exam notification may be released soon; this is how you can apply

RSMSSB CET Result 2025 OUT: Rajasthan CET Graduate Level Exam Result declared, check steps to download iwh

RSMSSB CET Result 2025 OUT: Rajasthan CET Graduate Level Exam Result declared, check steps to download

Recent Stories

USA to China: Top 10 countries with highest military budgets ATG

USA to China: Top 10 countries with highest military budgets

Kerala: Three killed after two elephants run amok during temple festival in Koyilandy anr

Kerala: Three killed after two elephants run amok during temple festival in Koyilandy

Presumed dead in Maha Kumbh stampede, Prayagraj man walks back to his own 'tehrvi' shk

Presumed dead in Maha Kumbh stampede, UP man walks back to his own 'tehrvi' in Prayagraj

Lakhpati Didi Yojana: Need funds? Women can now avail Rs 5 lakh interest-free loans AJR

Lakhpati Didi Yojana: Need funds? Women can now avail Rs 5 lakh interest-free loans

Chhaava FIRST review OUT: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna delivers stellar performances; Check ATG

'Chhaava' FIRST review OUT: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna delivers stellar performances; Check

Recent Videos

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Video Icon
Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Video Icon