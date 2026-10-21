The CBI has registered an FIR and taken over the probe into the murder of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota in Punjab's Mansa. Jhota was shot dead on Oct 13, 2026, while live-streaming a confrontation with chemist Ashwani Kumar.

CBI Registers FIR in Activist's Murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR in the murder case of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota, naming Ashwani Kumar and other unknown persons as accused in connection with the killing in Punjab’s Mansa district on October 13, 2026.

Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota (45) was shot dead inside a chemist shop while live-streaming on Facebook. The main accused, medical store owner Ashwani Kumar, was arrested in Rajasthan. The CBI’s Special Crime Branch in Chandigarh has taken over the investigation following consent from the Punjab government and a subsequent notification by the Centre authorising the agency to investigate the case in the state.

The FIR invokes Sections 103(1), 109, 118(1), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, 1959. CBI Inspector Balwinder Singh has been entrusted with the investigation.

Investigation Handover and Next Steps

A senior team from the premier anti-corruption probe agency reached Mansa to take over case records, gather seizures, and investigate potential links between the murder and the open sale of banned psychotropic substances at chemist shops. A CBI team, led by a senior DIG, arrived at the Mansa Police Station after issuing a formal letter to the local police to initiate the handover process.

Forensic experts, drug controllers, and other technical specialists are arriving in Mansa shortly to assist in the multi-faceted probe. As part of the initial proceedings, the investigative team is scheduled to examine the deceased activist's family at the Mansa Circuit House.

"The CBI team reached Mansa Police Station last night to take over records and seizures. A formal letter has been issued to the Police. The family of the deceased is reaching Mansa Circuit House at 11.30 am today. The CBI Team, led by a senior DIG, will be examining them. Forensic experts, Drug Controllers and other experts are reaching Mansa shortly," CBI officials stated.

Probe into Illicit Drug Trade

In addition to taking over documents from the Punjab Police in Mansa, the agency will seek the custody of accused chemist Ashwani Kumar and others involved in the case to probe deeper into the illicit drug trade network and its connection to the murder.

Motive Behind the Killing

CBI took over the probe following family demands and political pressure. Jhota confronted chemist Ashwani Kumar in a Mansa market over the alleged illegal sale of addictive drugs to an elderly person. Gunfire broke out, killing Jhota and injuring four others. (ANI)