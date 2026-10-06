The CBI has booked Rajbir Ghuman, OSD to the Punjab CM, and five others in a corruption case. The FIR follows a High Court order, with allegations of manipulating officer postings, policies, and land deals for money. Raids were held at 8 locations.

CBI Registers FIR on High Court Orders

Pursuant to the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and receipt of a report from the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI has registered an FIR to investigate the allegations of corruption against the OSD to the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) and his associates, the agency said in a release.

Details of the Allegations

The allegations against the accused include influencing and manipulating postings of officers, including that of IAS and IPS officers, departmental proceedings, matters pertaining to policy formulation, administrative approvals, tender conditions, licensing matters, Land use conversion matters, property disputes, revenue and land-related issues in lieu of pecuniary benefits, as per the release.

It is also alleged that the accused public servants purportedly accessed and provided drafts of orders and policies to private persons prior to their issuance by the Government, the agency said.

Accused Named and Premises Searched

The CBI has booked 6 persons, including two public servants, middlemen and associates namely Rajbir Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister, Punjab, Nitin Gohal, Jitin Gohal alias Raja, Romi Raja Mahajan, Bir Devinder, RS Nagra and Unknown Public Servant(s) and Private Person(s).

Subsequently, the CBI conducted extensive coordinated searches at 8 locations across Chandigarh, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur and Jalandhar at premises connected with the accused persons. Incriminating evidence such as laptops, mobile phones and documents were seized. These are being scrutinised for evidence of bribery and impropriety, as per the release.

Further investigation in the case is in progress. (ANI)