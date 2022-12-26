Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICICI Bank fraud case: CBI arrests Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot

    The arrest comes days after former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested by the central agency in the case pertaining to alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned to Videocon Group companies by the bank.

    CBI arrests Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI Bank fraud case
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Videocon Chairman Venugopal Dhoot in the ICICI Bank fraud case.

    The arrest comes days after former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested by the central agency in the case pertaining to alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned to Videocon Group companies by the bank.

    Also Read: CAG exposes BIG flaws in Assam NRC updation process; vulnerable to data tampering

    The CBI has alleged that ICICI Bank sanctioned credit facilities worth Rs 3,250 crore to the Videocon Group companies promoted by Venugopal Dhoot in violation of the RBI guidelines, Banking Regulation Act and the bank's credit policy.

    The agency claimed that by sanctioning credit facility of Rs 300 crore to Videocon International Electronics Limited (VIEL) in contravention of rules and policies of the bank, Kochhar had committed 'criminal breach of trust' under IPC section 409 (criminal breach of trust).

    The very next day, Dhoot allegedly transferred Rs 64 crore to NRL from VIEL through his company Supreme Energy Private Limited (SEPL). The CBI further claimed that Chanda converted Rs 64 crore allegedly received from Dhoot, managing director of Videocon group, for her own use. She allegedly invested the amount in her husband's company NuPower Renewable Limited. 

    Also Read: National Archives has NO records of 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars

    The CBI had, in 2019, named the Kochhar couple and Dhoot, along with companies Videocon Industries Limited, Videocon International Electronics Ltd, Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak Kochhar and Supreme Energy as accused in the First Information Report registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

    The CBI claimed that in 'furtherance of criminal conspiracy with other accused persons', Chanda sanctioned various loans to Videocon Group. Citing alleged quid pro quo, the CBI claimed that Chanda lived in a flat, which was under litigation between Videocon and Deepak Kochhar, without paying any consideration during the period she dealt with the loan proposal of Videocon Group. In 2016, the flat, valued at Rs 5.25 crore in 1996, was transferred to Quality Advisor, a family trust of Deepak Kochhar, for a meagre amount of Rs 11 lakh, the CBI alleged.

    Also Read: This is how Delhi Police rewards its heroes in uniform

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2022, 11:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former PMs during Delhi-leg, pays tribute AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former PMs during Delhi-leg, pays tribute

    CBI reopens probe against Lalu Prasad Yadav in railway projects corruption case gcw

    CBI reopens probe against Lalu Prasad Yadav in railway projects corruption case

    IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi as cold wave conditions to continue; check details AJR

    IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi as cold wave conditions to continue; check details

    PM Modi to celebrate 'Veer Bal Diwas' in Delhi; check details AJR

    PM Modi to celebrate 'Veer Bal Diwas' in Delhi; check details

    CAG exposes BIG flaws in Assam NRC updation process; vulnerable to data tampering

    CAG exposes BIG flaws in Assam NRC updation process; vulnerable to data tampering

    Recent Stories

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former PMs during Delhi-leg, pays tribute AJR

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former PMs during Delhi-leg, pays tribute

    iPhone 14 at LOWEST price ever Grab Apple smartphone at Rs 50590 on Flipkart sale gcw

    iPhone 14 at LOWEST price ever! Grab Apple smartphone at Rs 50,590 on Flipkart sale

    Pictures Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan's bold neckline bodycon dress grabs attention RBA

    Pictures: Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan's bold neckline bodycon dress grabs attention

    CBI reopens probe against Lalu Prasad Yadav in railway projects corruption case gcw

    CBI reopens probe against Lalu Prasad Yadav in railway projects corruption case

    Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao fondly called 'Babai' passes away at 78 RBA

    Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao, fondly called 'Babai', passes away at 78

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon