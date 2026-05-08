The CBI arrested a CGST Superintendent and his office's computer operator in Meerut for accepting a Rs 6,000 bribe. The agency also nabbed the Additional Director of CGHS, Meerut, and her private assistant in another bribery trap case.

CGST Superintendent, Operator Arrested in Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Superintendent of CGST Meerut and a Computer Operator working in his office in connection with an alleged bribery case, officials said on Thursday. According to the CBI, the case was registered on May 6 against the accused Computer Operator posted in the office of the Superintendent, CGST Office, Range-I, Meerut, over allegations of demanding an illegal gratification of Rs 6,000 on behalf of the Superintendent for revoking a show-cause notice issued to the complainant. Following the complaint, the agency laid a trap and allegedly caught the Computer Operator red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount on behalf of the Superintendent, CGST Meerut. Both the accused, the CGST Superintendent and the Computer Operator, have been arrested, while further investigation is underway, the agency said.

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CGHS Additional Director Nabbed in Separate Bribe Case

Earlier, the CBI had also arrested the Additional Director of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Meerut, and her private assistant in another bribery case. The agency had registered the case on April 30 against the private assistant to the Additional Director, Swasthya Bhawan, CGHS, Meerut, over allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 80,000 for facilitating the transfer of a CGHS employee from Moradabad to Meerut. According to the CBI, both the accused later allegedly agreed to accept Rs 50,000 from the complainant. The private assistant was caught red-handed while accepting the amount on behalf of the Additional Director during a trap operation conducted by the agency. Both accused were arrested, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

CBI Court Fines Firm in LPG Black Marketing Case

In a separate case, while taking a serious view of a case connected with black marketing of LPG Cylinders at exorbitant prices, a CBI court has recently imposed a fine of Rs. 28 lakh on the convicted and sentenced the partners till the rise of the court. The CBI had registered a case under the Essential Commodities Act 1955 in 2010. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neetu Nagar sentenced Vanita Ghosh and Kapil Gupta till rising of the court for the offences under the Essential Commodities Act and imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 each and a Rs 60,000 fine on the firm Sivanikka Enterprise through its partners Ghosh and Gupta. (ANI)