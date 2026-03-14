The CBI arrested two Delhi Police head constables, Rajesh and Ajay, posted at Sultanpuri Police Station. They were caught red-handed demanding and accepting a ₹20,000 bribe to allow a complainant to continue his online betting activities.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two head constables of Delhi Police posted at Sultanpuri Police Station for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹20,000 from a complainant.

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Details of the Bribery Case

According to the agency, a case was registered on March 13 against the accused officials identified as Rajesh and Ajay, both head constables posted at the police station. The CBI alleged that the accused demanded illegal gratification of ₹20,000 from the complainant to allow him to discontinue his alleged online betting activities.

Cops Caught Red-Handed in CBI Trap

Acting on the complaint, the Central Bureau of Investigation laid a trap on March 13 and caught both the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of ₹20,000. Both the accused officials have been arrested, and further investigation into the matter is underway.