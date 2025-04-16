A woman was caught on CCTV assaulting a toll booth worker at Chhijarsi Toll Plaza in Hapur after being asked to pay a fine due to insufficient FASTag balance.

Meerut: In a startling incident caught on CCTV, a woman was seen repeatedly slapping a toll booth attendant—seven times within just four seconds—at the Chhijarsi Toll Plaza in Hapur. The footage has since gone viral online. According to reports, the altercation began when the toll staff informed her that her vehicle’s FASTag lacked sufficient balance.

As per several reports, the vehicle with registration number HR40J6483, traveling from Ghaziabad, had two men and two women onboard. When the FASTag scanner indicated insufficient balance, the toll booth staff requested the group to pay the toll manually along with the applicable fine, in accordance with government regulations. However, instead of cooperating, one of the women stepped out of the vehicle, entered the booth, and assaulted the staff member by repeatedly slapping him.

CCTV footage also captured her attempting to choke the toll worker. A Times of India report further claimed that the two male passengers also behaved aggressively towards the toll staff.

“A simple request to pay toll turned into a violent attack. The woman barged into the booth and beat up our staff mercilessly. This is unacceptable,” said Avnish Singh, an employee at the toll plaza to Times of India.

Following the circulation of the viral video, Hapur Police took note of the incident and issued a statement confirming that appropriate action is underway and the vehicle involved has been identified. Patneesh Yadav, Station House Officer (SHO) of Pilakhua Police Station, stated, “A case has been registered under BNS Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351 (criminal intimidation). The vehicle has been traced, and efforts are ongoing to locate the woman involved in the assault.”