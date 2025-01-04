Caught on camera: Mumbai businessman, key witness in criminal case, shot dead by unknown assailant (WATCH)

35-year-old Shams Tabrez Ansari, a key witness in a criminal case, was shot dead outside Shanti Shopping Centre on Mira Road on Friday night. The assailant, whose face was covered, shot him at close range. Police are investigating and searching for a suspect named Yusuf.

A shocking incident unfolded late Friday night when 35-year-old Mohammad Tabrez Ansari, known locally as Shams Tabrez Ansari or Sonu, was shot dead outside the Shanti Shopping Centre near Mira Road railway station.

According to the police, the victim, a local vendor who sold goods at the shopping centre, was standing outside between 9:30 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. when the attack occurred. An unknown assailant, with their face covered, approached Ansari and shot him in the head at close range. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot, with the attacker fleeing immediately.



Maharashtra: Nanded court acquits all 12 accused in 2006 bomb blast case due to lack of evidence

Deputy Commissioner of Police Prakash Gaikwad, Senior Inspector Amar Jagdale from Naya Nagar police station, and Inspector Aviraj Kurade of the Mira Bhayander Crime Branch arrived at the scene soon after the shooting. Police teams have launched an investigation into the crime, collecting CCTV footage and evidence from the area to track down the assailant.



Maharashtra SHOCKER! Engineering student kills parents for being asked to switch career after failing thrice

Sources have revealed that Ansari was a key witness in a criminal case and had received threats in the days leading up to the incident. He had filed a police complaint regarding the threats. Investigators are currently focusing on a resident named Yusuf, who has become a person of interest in the case. Eyewitnesses at the scene suggested that Yusuf had also reported threats to his life in the past.

The police are continuing to search for Yusuf as part of their investigation, while a case of murder has been registered at the Naya Nagar police station. In a related development, video footage from the scene has emerged, offering more insight into the circumstances surrounding Ansari's death.

Latest Videos