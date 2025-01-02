Maharashtra SHOCKER! Engineering student kills parents for being asked to switch career after failing thrice

A 21-year-old man, a third-year engineering student, brutally killed his parents after being pressured to abandon his studies in Maharashtra.

The incident was reportedly triggered by Utkarsh's repeated failures in his physics paper, which prompted his parents to demand that he quit engineering and shift to an Industrial Training Institute (ITI). His father was away attending a funeral and his sister at college, when Utkarsh throttled his mother, Aruna, to death. Two hours later, when his father, Leeladhar, returned, the confrontation escalated.

Leeladhar, an employee at the Koradi Thermal Power Station, was allegedly attacked with a knife Utkarsh had purchased from Kamal Chowk. Despite being grievously injured, Leeladhar attempted to pacify his son, even suggesting they discuss the situation with Aruna, unaware she was already dead.

“When Utkarsh asked his father if he still wanted him to quit engineering, Leeladhar insisted on the decision,” said a police source. This reportedly pushed Utkarsh over the edge, and in a fit of rage, he stabbed his father to death.

In a bid to cover his tracks, Utkarsh typed a fake suicide note on his father’s phone and saved it as a wallpaper. He also concocted a story about his parents leaving for a meditation retreat in Bengaluru, keeping his sister away from the house to prevent suspicion.

The crime came to light when neighbors reported a foul stench emanating from the Dakhole home. Upon breaking in, they discovered the bodies of Leeladhar and Aruna, prompting immediate police intervention.

“Utkarsh had switched off the location tracking on his father’s phone and pretended to find it at the scene. However, inconsistencies in his story quickly unraveled during interrogation,” said Kapil Nagar police station in-charge Mahesh Andhale.

