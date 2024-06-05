President Droupadi Murmu hosts dinner for outgoing Union Council of Ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan; see pics

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday hosted a dinner for the outgoing Union Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Following the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu hosted a dinner for the outgoing Union Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The dinner came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi tendered his resignation to the President, who accepted it and asked him to continue till the new government assumes office.

Earlier today, a communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan read, "The President has accepted the advice of the Cabinet on 05.06.2024 and signed the Order dissolving the 17th Lok Sabha in exercise of the powers conferred upon her by Sub-clause (b) of Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution."

The term of the current Lok Sabha was to end on June 16.

The ruling NDA won a majority in the just concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Although the NDA comfortably exceeds the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP, with 240 seats, has failed to reach the magic number for the first time since 2014.

On Wednesday, PM Modi was unanimously elected as leader of the NDA, passing a resolution to underscore the government's commitment to serving the poor, women, youths, farmers and deprived sections of society.

They convened at Modi's residence the day after the NDA secured a majority in the Lok Sabha election, clearing the path for him to be sworn in for a third consecutive term, marking a historic milestone as the first ruling alliance to achieve this since 1962.

