The CAQM has introduced stringent new rules for construction and demolition in Delhi to curb dust pollution. Effective April 1, 2026, projects must deposit waste at designated centres and use an online portal for tracking to improve air quality.

As efforts intensify to curb pollution in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has tightened norms on construction and demolition activities.

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According to a 2026 study, dust is a major contributor to pollution, around 15% in winter and 27% in summer. Keeping this in view, the CAQM has issued new directions to control dust and improve air quality.

New Directives to Control Dust

SD Attri, Member (Technical), CAQM, said to ANI that dust generated from demolition activities is a significant source of pollution and needs strict control. He noted that earlier, demolitions were often carried out without proper planning or information, leading to the uncontrolled spread of dust and debris.

Mandatory Waste Disposal and Tracking

Under Direction No. 97, 2026, it is now mandatory for projects above 200 square metres to deposit demolition waste at designated collection centres. At least one such centre will be available within a 5 km radius, ensuring easy access and proper scientific disposal of waste.

Authorities have made it clear that debris must be transported in covered vehicles to prevent dust from spreading.

Projects will not receive an Occupancy Certificate without submitting proof of waste deposition.

An integrated online portal is also being developed to generate receipts and enable GPS-based tracking of waste.

Continued Enforcement of Existing Measures

Attri added that existing dust control measures such as water sprinkling, dust screens, sensors and anti-smog guns will continue to be mandatory at larger sites.

Regular inspections and strict enforcement will ensure compliance, and violations will invite penalties.

The new rules will come into effect from April 1, 2026, and are aimed at reducing dust pollution and improving air quality across Delhi NCR.