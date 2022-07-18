Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can't prevent SpiceJet from operating based on a petition, rules Delhi court

    According to a bench of chief judge Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad, the Aircraft Act provides a robust structure for the aviation sector, and the court cannot prevent an airline from operating in the nation solely on averments (allegations) filed in a petition.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 18, 2022, 1:24 PM IST

    The Delhi High Court denied a plea on Monday seeking to halt SpiceJet's aircraft operations in the wake of many incidences of technical breakdown that have recently been reported. According to a bench of chief judge Satish Chandra Sharma and justice Subramonium Prasad, the Aircraft Act provides a robust structure for the aviation sector, and the court cannot prevent an airline from operating in the nation solely on averments (allegations) filed in a petition. A lawyer, Rahul Bhardwaj, has also asked for a commission to investigate whether SpiceJet's activities were properly managed. The domestic airline has recently made news due to a number of mishaps.

    SpiceJet was given a show-cause notice by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 6. This comes after eight incidences of mechanical breakdown on its aircraft were recorded since June 19.

    SpiceJet "failed" to develop safe, efficient, and dependable aviation services, according to the DGCA. SpiceJet was given three weeks to reply to the warning by the aviation authority.
    Following the DGCA's show-cause notice, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh told India Today that "SpiceJet is completely safe to fly."

    Meanwhile, officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation's DGCA met for two hours on Sunday. The conference, according to sources, was a continuation of the ongoing regular examination of flying events. According to reports, at the meeting, directives were made to tighten and improve the DGCA's safety control. The ministry reaffirmed that passenger safety is vital, and that no compromises would be made in terms of safety, dependability of airline operations, and compliance with the strongest international safety standards.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2022, 1:24 PM IST
