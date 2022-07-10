IndiGo faces another setback; technicians go on sick leave in Hyderabad

On July 2, around 55% of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed due to a considerable number of its cabin crew personnel taking sick leave, with industry sources claiming they purportedly went for Air India's recruiting campaign.

After pilots and cabin staff, IndiGo is also having issues with aeroplane maintenance technicians (AMTs) at several of its stations. A large number of technicians have taken unpaid leave in major cities like as Hyderabad and Delhi to protest claimed low pay. On July 2, around 55% of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed due to a considerable number of its cabin crew personnel taking sick leave, with industry sources claiming they purportedly went for Air India's recruiting campaign.

When the COVID-19 outbreak was at its pinnacle, IndiGo reduced the pay of a major portion of its staff. The airline is undergoing severe management restructuring, with senior executives such as CEO Ronojoy Dutta and chief commercial officer Willy Boulter on their way out. Pieter Elbers, president and CEO of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, will be the next CEO to supervise IndiGo's worldwide expansion. This changeover time is proving difficult for India's largest airline in terms of passenger carrying.

Crew unrest has been developing in recent months at IndiGo — India's sole profitable airline prior to the epidemic — over persistent pandemic-time pay cutbacks. It began with pilots preparing for mass leave and IndiGo suspending several of them in April for breaking "terms of employment and the company's code of conduct."

New carrier Akasa Air, refurbished Jet Airways, and Tata group-owned Air India have all begun hiring processes, causing a churn in the aviation business as many personnel seek better pastures.

