After SpiceJet, now an IndiGo flight lands in Karachi due to a glitch

The plane is being inspected at the airport. Meanwhile, the airline plans to send an alternate aircraft to Karachi for the passengers' onward journey.

An IndiGo flight from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday morning after the pilot reported a technical problem with the aircraft.

The plane is being inspected at the airport. Meanwhile, the airline plans to send an alternate aircraft to Karachi for the passengers' onward journey.

As per reports, the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan, as a precaution after the pilot noticed a technical defect in the aircraft. An additional flight is being dispatched to Karachi to transport passengers to Hyderabad.

This is the second Indian airline to land in Karachi in less than two weeks. On July 5, a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai was diverted to Karachi due to an aircraft indicator light malfunction. The Boeing 737 Max flight from Delhi to Dubai began experiencing unusual fuel quantity reductions from its left tank while in flight. According to reports, the plane was then diverted to Karachi.

The DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet on July 6 in response to at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.

The 138 passengers were later flown to Dubai on a replacement flight from India. The Pakistani government took several hours before allowing the passengers to board a replacement plane and fly to Dubai.

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vadodara was earlier diverted to Jaipur after vibrations were detected in the aircraft's engines, according to DGCA officials. Following DGCA, the incident that happened on Thursday is being investigated.

Also Read: SpiceJet's Dubai-Madurai flight delayed due to nose wheel malfunction; 9th technical issue in 24 days

Also Read: IndiGo faces another setback; technicians go on sick leave in Hyderabad

Also Read: IndiGo to begin flights operating between Kolkata and Deoghar; starting next week