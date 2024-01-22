'Cannot reject screening requests of Ram Mandir ceremony': Supreme Court directs Tamil Nadu govt

The court emphasized that permission should not be denied solely on the basis of the presence of other communities in the locality. Additionally, the state has been asked to maintain a record of applications received and decisions made.

The Supreme Court on Monday (Jaunary 22) issued a directive to the Tamil Nadu government, instructing them not to outrightly reject requests for live streaming of Lord Ram Lalla's 'pran pratishtha' (consecration ceremony) in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. This decision comes in response to a PIL alleging that the state has imposed a ban on it.

'With Pran Pratishtha, Ram Rajya will begin... Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest

Contrary to the claims made in the PIL, the Tamil Nadu government informed the court that there is no ban on screenings of the ceremony or special poojas and bhajans during the event. The BJP moved the Supreme Court urgently against the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government's alleged order banning the live telecast of Lord Ram Lalla's 'pran-pratishtha' at temples and public places.

The petition, filed by BJP's state unit secretary Vinoj P Selvam, highlights the government's purported ban on various religious activities during the auspicious occasion.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also asserted that reports suggested the Tamil Nadu government, led by MK Stalin, had prohibited the live streaming of the pran-pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. Sitharaman claimed that the police were preventing privately held temples from organizing events, affecting over 200 temples dedicated to Lord Ram in the state.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya Temple will take place at 12:30 pm, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and various dignitaries in attendance.

