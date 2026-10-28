Pharmaceutical companies in India are significantly reducing prices for various cancer medications following an NPPA directive, offering major financial relief to patients starting November 9.

Significant Reduction in Cancer Medication Costs

Cancer patients across India are set to receive financial relief as pharmaceutical companies reduce drug prices after a directive from the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), with the revised Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) taking effect on November 9. According to a Torrent notice, the company has reduced prices in compliance with an order issued by the NPPA on October 17, 2026.

The prices of medicines used for the treatment of colorectal cancer, lung cancer, kidney cancer and other cancers have been reduced. The BevakALP100 mg injection, which has an existing price of Rs 10,500, will now be available at Rs 4,523.00, a 57 per cent fall in prices. BevakALP 400 mg injection, with an existing price of Rs 42,000, will now be available at Rs 13,136, which is a 69 per cent reduction. Pemotide 500 mg injection, costing Rs 6,985, will now cost Rs 2,597.65, which is a huge margin.

Impact on Cancer Formulations

The reductions are substantial for several of these formulations. These include Erlocip 150 mg, 30 tablets of Cipla, costing Rs 9,798.99 revised to Rs 3,448, which is used for lung cancer treatment; Xbira 250 mg, 120 tablets costing Rs 22,120 will now be reduced to Rs 11,048, used for prostate cancer treatment. Prices of Actemra injections and Gazyva remain unchanged. These medicines, mostly used in cancer treatment, will now become affordable and will reduce out of pocket expenses.

Expert Outlook on Healthcare Accessibility

The moot point to be considered is whether the cost of treatment will also be reduced in hospitals given diagnostic tests, administration fees and other miscellaneous charges. The Chairman, Medical Oncology and Haematology, Medanta The Medicity, Dr Ashok Kumar Vaid, stated, "We wholeheartedly welcome the Government of India’s initiative to make life-saving cancer medicines more affordable through the capping of trade margins, a progressive step towards accessible healthcare for all. Saving human lives is far more important than commercial profits, and every step that reduces the financial burden on cancer patients is a victory for humanity."