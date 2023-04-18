Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can travelling by Vande Bharat save time? Here's a comparison with other trains operating in Kerala

    The Vande Bharat Express will be officially flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25.
     

    Can travelling by Vande Bharat save time? Here's a comparison with other trains operating in Kerala anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 18, 2023, 7:33 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Railways has officially released the itinerary and ticket prices of Kerala's first allotted Vande Bharat Express and now the comparison with other trains is being discussed by the people. The Vande Bharat Express will be officially flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25.

    Also read: Indian Railways registers record profit of Rs 2.40 lakh crore for FY 2022-23

    The train will depart from Thiruvananthapuram Central Station at 5.10 am and will reach Kannur at 12.20 pm, which is roughly 7 hours and 20 minutes. The cost of an economy class ticket will be 1400 rupees, including food. The cost of two executive coaches with 54 seats each, including food, is Rs. 2400 per passenger.

    The only other train with a greater ticket price than Vande Bharat is the First AC in Rajdhani. The cost of a ticket is less expensive than Vande Bharat on all other trains and in all classes. Rajdhani charges Rs 2440 for the first A/C coach, Rs 1970 for the second, and Rs 1460 for the third. In Maveli Express, the First A/C is Rs 1855, Second A/C is Rs 1105 and Third A/C is Rs 775. On the other hand, one can take Janshatabdi's chair car to Kannur for 755 rupees.

    The Vande Bharat Express travels 7 hours and 20 minutes to reach Kannur from Thiruvananthapuram. Clearly, the fastest train across Kerala is the Vande Bharat. However, the comparison reveals that the time gap between the other 3 trains and Vande Bharat won't be substantial. When compared to Rajdhani and Janshatabdi trains, travellers actually do not save that much time in many districts.

    It would take 2 hours and 19 minutes for Vande Bharat to go to Kottayam. Kerala Express now takes 2 hours and 42 minutes to travel from Thiruvananthapuram to Kottayam. The commuters from Kottayam will only save 23 minutes if the Vande Bharat travels at the same speed as the test run.

    At 5:09 in the morning, Vande Bharat left Thiruvananthapuram and ran for three hours and eighteen minutes, arriving in Ernakulam North. In actuality, a person travelling from Thiruvananthapuram can reach Ernakulam in the same amount of time and at a reduced cost by taking the Janshatabdi and Rajdhani through Alappuzha. Janshatabdi and Rajdhani will take 3 hours and 18 minutes to get to Ernakulam via Alappuzha. However, Vande Bharat will save two hours and seven minutes when compared to Malabar Express.

    The Vande Bharat, on the other hand, took 6 hours and 6 minutes to travel from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode. Kozhikode can be reached by Janshatabdi in 7 hours and 1 minute and by Malabar Express in 10 hours and 2 minutes. There will only be a maximum time savings of 55 minutes when compared to Janshatabdi.

    The timings in Kannur won't vary all that much either. The truth is that, in comparison to Rajdhani and Janshatabdi trains, passengers do not actually save much time.
     

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2023, 7:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023 'He wrote poetry for Atiq Ahmad...' BJP slams Congress star campaigner Imran Pratapgarhi

    'Imran Pratapgarhi wrote poetry for Atiq Ahmad...' BJP slams Congress Karnataka Election 2023 star campaigner

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad? anr

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad?

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight AJR

    Punjab Police detain Amritpal Singh's wife at Amritsar Airport while trying to board London flight

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Gautam Adani, Sharad Pawar meet in Mumbai; hold 2-hour discussion

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan Minister Bilawal Bhutto to visit India in May, first since Nawaz Sharif in 2014 AJR

    Pakistan Minister Bilawal Bhutto to visit India in May, first since Nawaz Sharif in 2014

    What an incredible reception Delhi thank you CEO Tim Cook after opening Apple Saket store launch gcw

    'What an incredible reception, Delhi, thank you!': Tim Cook after opening Apple Saket store launch

    Nysa Devgan-Now Vs Then: Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter's transformation pictures will leave you SHOCKED ADC

    Nysa Devgan-Now Vs Then: Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter's transformation pictures will leave you SHOCKED

    IPL 2023, RR vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate in Rajasthan Royals success-ayh

    IPL 2023: Lucknow captain KL Rahul fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate in Rajasthan success

    Crescent moon of Shawwal won't be sighted by naked eye tonight, claims IAC anr

    Crescent moon of Shawwal won't be sighted by naked eye tonight, claims IAC

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon