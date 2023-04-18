Can travelling by Vande Bharat save time? Here's a comparison with other trains operating in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Railways has officially released the itinerary and ticket prices of Kerala's first allotted Vande Bharat Express and now the comparison with other trains is being discussed by the people. The Vande Bharat Express will be officially flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25.

The train will depart from Thiruvananthapuram Central Station at 5.10 am and will reach Kannur at 12.20 pm, which is roughly 7 hours and 20 minutes. The cost of an economy class ticket will be 1400 rupees, including food. The cost of two executive coaches with 54 seats each, including food, is Rs. 2400 per passenger.

The only other train with a greater ticket price than Vande Bharat is the First AC in Rajdhani. The cost of a ticket is less expensive than Vande Bharat on all other trains and in all classes. Rajdhani charges Rs 2440 for the first A/C coach, Rs 1970 for the second, and Rs 1460 for the third. In Maveli Express, the First A/C is Rs 1855, Second A/C is Rs 1105 and Third A/C is Rs 775. On the other hand, one can take Janshatabdi's chair car to Kannur for 755 rupees.

The Vande Bharat Express travels 7 hours and 20 minutes to reach Kannur from Thiruvananthapuram. Clearly, the fastest train across Kerala is the Vande Bharat. However, the comparison reveals that the time gap between the other 3 trains and Vande Bharat won't be substantial. When compared to Rajdhani and Janshatabdi trains, travellers actually do not save that much time in many districts.

It would take 2 hours and 19 minutes for Vande Bharat to go to Kottayam. Kerala Express now takes 2 hours and 42 minutes to travel from Thiruvananthapuram to Kottayam. The commuters from Kottayam will only save 23 minutes if the Vande Bharat travels at the same speed as the test run.

At 5:09 in the morning, Vande Bharat left Thiruvananthapuram and ran for three hours and eighteen minutes, arriving in Ernakulam North. In actuality, a person travelling from Thiruvananthapuram can reach Ernakulam in the same amount of time and at a reduced cost by taking the Janshatabdi and Rajdhani through Alappuzha. Janshatabdi and Rajdhani will take 3 hours and 18 minutes to get to Ernakulam via Alappuzha. However, Vande Bharat will save two hours and seven minutes when compared to Malabar Express.

The Vande Bharat, on the other hand, took 6 hours and 6 minutes to travel from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode. Kozhikode can be reached by Janshatabdi in 7 hours and 1 minute and by Malabar Express in 10 hours and 2 minutes. There will only be a maximum time savings of 55 minutes when compared to Janshatabdi.

The timings in Kannur won't vary all that much either. The truth is that, in comparison to Rajdhani and Janshatabdi trains, passengers do not actually save much time.

