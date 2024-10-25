Camera in toilet? Bizarre AI-device monitors your gut health by analyzing your poop with every flush (WATCH)

Designed by researchers at Throne Science, this innovative AI-driven camera, called the 'Throne,' clips discreetly to your toilet bowl, analyzing bowel movements to provide insights on health, hydration, and digestion.

In a groundbreaking leap for health technology, scientists have developed a device to monitor digestive health from an unlikely source—your toilet. Designed by researchers at Throne Science, this innovative AI-driven camera, called the 'Throne,' clips discreetly to your toilet bowl, analyzing bowel movements to provide insights on health, hydration, and digestion.

“Our bowel movements contain invaluable health clues that most of us overlook,” Throne Science explains. “By making gut health and hydration monitoring an effortless part of daily routines, we’re making these vital health indicators visible and actionable.”

The device uses a downward-facing camera that records each bathroom visit. Advanced AI algorithms then categorize and analyze the data, evaluating everything from stool shape and size to hydration levels. However, privacy-conscious users can rest assured—Throne’s creators have promised that users won’t receive graphic visuals, only digestible (pun intended) summaries of their health metrics. “We design every product with strict safeguards to ensure the user’s dignity and confidentiality,” assures Throne Science, according to DailyMail.

The Throne device offers a completely hands-free experience, with all analysis fed to a smartphone app where users can review daily reports on their gut health. And for those who share their toilet with family or housemates, Throne has developed a solution that keeps individual health data separate and secure, even allowing unique profiles for each user via Bluetooth recognition.

As Throne Science notes on its website, “Monitoring bowel movements can provide valuable insights into digestive health and nutrient absorption, as well as serve as an early warning sign for various conditions like gastrointestinal bleeding.” The device is poised to be an essential tool for those with chronic digestive issues, providing them with continuous, non-invasive monitoring.

However, this innovative health tool comes at a steep price. Throne will hit the market later this year with a price tag of $499, catering to consumers eager to delve into the frontier of health monitoring—right from the comfort of their bathroom.

