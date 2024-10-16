Do you take your phone to toilet? Study reveals THESE shocking health risks

Do you take your phone to the bathroom? Studies reveal significant risks, including hormonal imbalances, associated with this practice.



Studies show that smartphones harbor significantly more bacteria than toilet seats. Accordingly, a survey by UK-based mattress supplier Mattress Next Day found Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacterium known to cause infections, on most smartphones. This bacterium is also found in cockroach droppings. The study highlights the potential for serious health issues if smartphones aren't cleaned properly.

Experts emphasize the seriousness of this finding, given the link between smartphone use and hygiene. People frequently use their devices but often neglect proper cleaning procedures. An NIH study revealed that 43% of medical students used their mobile phones in restrooms, while only 23% regularly disinfected them.

Another study by NordVPN found smartphones carry up to ten times more harmful germs than toilet bowls. Experts attribute this to people taking their phones into the bathroom. Researchers warn that such bacteria can lead to bladder infections and digestive complications.

In the UK, around 50 million people sleep with their phones nearby. This habit not only exposes individuals to bacteria but also disrupts healthy sleep. The blue light emitted from screens hinders melatonin production, a hormone that regulates sleep.

51% of survey participants admitted to never cleaning their phones. Holding phones against the face during calls transfers germs, leading to skin problems like inflammation and acne. Placing phones on beds easily transfers bacteria to pillows and sheets, potentially causing respiratory infections in individuals with weakened immune systems.

