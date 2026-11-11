The Union Cabinet has approved an 8.449 km extension of the Aqua Line Metro from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-4. The project aims to improve connectivity for residents, schools, and offices while significantly reducing commute times.

Union Cabinet Approves Aqua Line Metro Extension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's approval for the extension of the Aqua Line Metro corridor from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-4, saying the project would help reduce commuting time as the two cities continue to grow. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the extension would improve connectivity for residents of Noida and Greater Noida. "As Noida and Greater Noida grow, why should daily commutes become longer? Here is some good news for the people of Noida and Greater Noida! The Cabinet has approved an extension of the Aqua Line Metro," he said.

Project Scope and Network Impact

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the extension of the Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-4 under the Noida Metro Rail Project. The proposed corridor will cover a length of 8.449 km and comprise five elevated stations. With the operationalisation of this stretch, Noida and Greater Noida will have a total of 71.878 km of active Metro Rail network, according to an official release.

Connectivity and Urban Development

The extension is expected to improve access to offices, schools, hospitals and commercial hubs, reduce congestion and shorten commute times. This phase aims to seamlessly integrate key zones of Noida, including commercial hubs such as Gaur City Mall, H&S Mall & office space, Blue Sapphire Mall & Commercial space at Greater Noida Sector-04, IKEA at Noida Sector-51 and Anthurium Mall at Noida Sector-73; Major MNCs and IT Hubs such as Tech Mahindra office, TCL Tech office at Noida Sector-60, Oil Industry Development Board at Noida Sector-73 and Golden I office & commercial space at Greater Noida Sector-04; Educational Institutes such as Delhi Public School at Noida Sector-122, etc.

Impact on Healthcare and Residential Areas

It will also connect critical healthcare facilities, most notably the Kailash Hospital, Rama Hospital at Noida Sector-70, Cloud9 Hospital at Noida Sector-51 and Rama Hospital at Noida Sector-62, and major residential societies such asCleo County Residences at Noida Sector-122 and Gaur City 1 & 2 at Greater Noida Sector-04. By bridging these vital areas with the metro network, the extension of the Aqua Line Metro Rail Corridor from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Sector-04 will not only enhance connectivity but also stimulate economic activity and ease urban mobility for both residents and commuters related to Employment, Business, Education & General Transit.