Voting is underway for by-elections on 8 assembly seats across India. As of 1 pm, Dampa in Mizoram saw the highest voter turnout at 56.35%, followed by Ghatsila in Jharkhand and Nagrota in J&K. Votes will be counted on November 14.

Voting for by-elections to eight Assembly constituencies across six States and one Union Territory began on Tuesday morning, as voters turned out to elect new representatives. The counting of votes is set to take place on November 14, along with the Bihar Assembly Elections.

Voter Turnout Highlights at 1 PM

As voting for the bye-elections on eight seats across six states and one Union Territory is underway, Dampa constituency in Mizoram recorded the highest voter turnout at 56.35 per cent as of 1 pm, according to the Election Commission of India. It is followed by Ghatsila in Jharkhand with a 54.08 per cent turnout, and Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, which saw 52.44 per cent. Other constituencies also reported varying levels of turnout, with Nuapada in Odisha at 51.42 per cent, Anta in Rajasthan at 47.77 per cent, Tarn Taran in Punjab at 36.62 per cent, Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir at 34.01 per cent, and Jubilee Hills in Telangana at 31.94 per cent.

Reasons for By-elections

Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, polling for the bye-elections was held in Budgam following Omar Abdullah's resignation from the constituency. Abdullah chose to retain the Ganderbal constituency and vacate Budgam after winning both the seats in the 2024 assembly elections. Nagrota seat fell vacant after the demise of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana last year. Rana passed away within a fortnight of taking the oath.

Rajasthan

The bypoll to the Anta assembly constituency in the Baran district of Rajasthan was necessitated after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified after being convicted in a 2005 case.

Jharkhand

The bypoll in Jharkhand's Ghatsila was necessitated after the demise of Ramdas Soren, who was the JMM MLA. Jharkhand Minister Ramdas Soren passed away in August after being treated in Delhi for injuries from a fall.

Telangana

The death of the sitting MLA and BRS leader, Maganti Gopinath, prompted the Jubilee Hills by-election in Telangana.

Punjab

In Tarn Taran in Punjab, the seat fell vacant after the death of the sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, Kashmir Singh Sohal, in June this year.

Odisha

The bypoll in Nuapada in Odisha was necessitated following the vacancy in the Assembly seat after the passing away of BJD's Rajendra Dholakia.