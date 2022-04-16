Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    By election results 2022: TMC candidate ahead in Asansol, RJD leading in Bihar

    Votes are being tallied for the just finished by-elections in Bengal's Asansol Lok Sabha seat and assembly seats in Bengal's Ballygunge, Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh, Bihar's Bochahan, and Maharashtra's Kolhapur North.

    By election results 2022 West Bengal Maharashtra Bihar Chhattisgarh
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 16, 2022, 1:05 PM IST

    West Bengal

    In Bengal, by-elections were called when Asansol MP Babul Supriyo resigned after transferring to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year. In the April 12 elections, around 66.42 percent and 41.23 percent of voters cast ballots in the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and the Ballygunge assembly seat, respectively.

    All eyes are on Shatrughan Sinha, the Asansol candidate fielded by Mamata Banerjee's party. The BJP, on the other hand, has nominated Asansol Dakshin MLA Agnimitra Paul.

     

    Bihar

    The death of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Musafir Paswan caused a by-election to the Bochahan seat in Bihar. On April 12, a by-election was conducted. Early indications indicate that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is presently leading in the Muzaffarpur district Assembly seat. RJD candidate Amar Kumar Paswan is leading BJP contestant Baby Kumari by 11,620 votes. While the NDA fielded Baby Kumari, the RJD fielded Amar Paswan, Musafir Paswan's son. Geeta Kumari, the daughter of former minister Ramai Ram, ran on the Vikassheel Insaan Party's platform. The death of MLA Musafir Paswan, who had won on the VIP ticket, necessitated a by-election for the seat.

     

    Maharashtra

    The death of Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav in Maharashtra's Kolhapur North assembly district triggered a by-election. It was conducted on April 12 and had a voting turnout of 61.19 percent. There are 15 contenders in the race, with the primary battle being between the Congress, one of the elements of the state's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration, and the opposition BJP. The Congress has chosen Jayashree Jadhav, the late MLA's wife, as their candidate, while the BJP has chosen Satyajit Kadam.

     

    Chhattisgarh

    Due to the death of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) MLA Devvrat Singh, by-poll elections were held in Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh on April 12. After three rounds of counting, Yashoda Verma of the Congress is beating his nearest challenger Komal Janghel of the BJP by a margin of 1,242 votes.

