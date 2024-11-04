Bus falls into 200-metre gorge in Uttarakhand, at least 36 feared dead

At least 36 killed, and around five remain missing as overloaded bus plunges into 200m gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district.

A bus plunged into a gorge in the Almora district of Uttarakhand on Monday morning resulting in the death of least 36 passengers. As per reports, the bus was overloaded, and several children are among the deceased. The were also at least 10 injured passengers in the bus.

The overloaded bus, traveling from Garhwal to Kumaon, plummeted into a 200-meter-deep gorge in Marchula, Ramnagar.

Among the victims were several children, with approximately 40 passengers on board. District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey confirmed the details.

In response, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami swiftly directed relief operations and ordered airlifting of severely injured passengers.

“The unfortunate news has come in regarding the casualties of passengers in a bus accident that occurred in Marchula, Almora district. The district administration has been directed to swiftly carry out relief and rescue operations. Local administration and SDRF teams are actively working at the accident site to evacuate the injured and transport them to the nearest health center. Instructions have also been given to airlift severely injured passengers if necessary," Dhami post on X.

"At least 20 people have been confirmed dead, with several others injured and transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Local villagers are helping rescue teams search for passengers who remain trapped in the wreckage," disaster management officer Vineet Pal said.

The death toll could rise further with rescue efforts ongoing and led by SDRF, police, and emergency responders.

