Bus falls into 200-metre gorge in Uttarakhand, at least 36 feared dead

At least 36 killed, and around five remain missing as overloaded bus plunges into 200m gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district.

Bus falls into 200-metre gorge in Uttarakhand, at least 22 feared dead dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 11:46 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

A bus plunged into a gorge in the Almora district of Uttarakhand on Monday morning resulting in the death of least 36 passengers. As per reports, the bus was overloaded, and several children are among the deceased. The were also at least 10 injured passengers in the bus.

Also Read: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders to withdraw Waqf notices issued to farmers immediately

The overloaded bus, traveling from Garhwal to Kumaon, plummeted into a 200-meter-deep gorge in Marchula, Ramnagar.

Among the victims were several children, with approximately 40 passengers on board. District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey confirmed the details.

In response, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami swiftly directed relief operations and ordered airlifting of severely injured passengers.

“The unfortunate news has come in regarding the casualties of passengers in a bus accident that occurred in Marchula, Almora district. The district administration has been directed to swiftly carry out relief and rescue operations. Local administration and SDRF teams are actively working at the accident site to evacuate the injured and transport them to the nearest health center. Instructions have also been given to airlift severely injured passengers if necessary," Dhami post on X.

"At least 20 people have been confirmed dead, with several others injured and transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. Local villagers are helping rescue teams search for passengers who remain trapped in the wreckage," disaster management officer Vineet Pal said. 

The death toll could rise further with rescue efforts ongoing and led by SDRF, police, and emergency responders.

Also Read: Indians confront Canadian police for supporting Khalistanis during flag clash, chant Vande Mataram (WATCH)
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

30 year old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru vkp

30-year-old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru

Long live critics': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin claps back at actor-politician Vijay's allegations AJR

'Long live critics': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin claps back at actor-politician Vijay's allegations

Kerala: Palakkad bypoll postponed to November 20 due to Kalpathi Ratholsavam anr

Kerala: Palakkad bypoll postponed to November 20 due to Kalpathi Ratholsavam

Thane man calls for Diwali bonus for person behind Google Maps' 'take flyover' pop-up; see VIRAL LinkedIn post shk

Mumbai man calls for Diwali bonus for person behind Google Maps 'take flyover' pop-up; see viral LinkedIn post

Kerala: BJP President K Surendran hints at action against Sandeep Varier for public criticism dmn

Kerala: BJP President K Surendran hints at action against Sandeep Varier for public criticism

Recent Stories

Amaran to Maharaja: 8 Tamil movies that crossed Rs 100 crores gcw

Amaran to Maharaja: 8 Tamil movies that crossed Rs 100 crores

Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania ATG

Kamala Harris Vs Donald Trump: Lady Gaga supports THIS candidate; heads Vote for Freedom rally at Pennsylvania

football Arsenal sporting director Edu to 'leave' club: A major setback for Mikel Arteta and Gunners' ambitions snt

Arsenal sporting director Edu to 'leave' club: A major setback for Mikel Arteta and Gunners' ambitions?

30 year old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru vkp

30-year-old Bengaluru techie dies after slipping into Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68 RBA

Who was Helena Luke? Mithun Chakraborty's first wife dies at 68

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon