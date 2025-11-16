A tragic road accident in J&K's Budgam district killed four and injured several others after a vehicle and a dumper truck collided. LG Manoj Sinha, CM Omar Abdullah, and Farooq Abdullah expressed condolences and called for an investigation.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed condolences on the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Budgam that killed four and injured many others. The LG also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

4 Killed in Dumper-Vehicle Collision

Atleast four people were killed and several others injured on Saturday evening when two vehicles collided in Central Kashmir's Budgam district, officials said. The collision was between a vehicle and a dumper truck.

CM Omar Abdullah Orders Probe

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed shock and sadness over the accident. The Chief Minister has instructed district officials to assist the affected families, provide prompt medical treatment to the injured, and conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.

In a post on X, the official handle of the office of the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister shared, "Chief Minister has expressed shock and grief over the tragic accident in Budgam, where multiple lives are feared lost." "He has directed the administration to provide every possible assistance and ensure urgent medical care for the injured. The cause of the accident shall be thoroughly investigated," the post read.

National Conference Leaders Express Grief

The Jammu Kashmir National Conference said that Party President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic Budgam road accident.

