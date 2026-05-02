Tripura Governor Sena Reddy Nallu stated that Buddha's teachings offer timeless hope amid global challenges during the 2570th Buddha Purnima celebration. He called for love over hatred and praised the state's Buddhist community.

Governor Highlights Buddha's Timeless Teachings

Tripura Governor Sena Reddy Nallu said that amid growing global challenges marked by conflict, intolerance, and unrest, the teachings of Gautama Buddha continue to offer timeless guidance and hope for humanity. The 2570th Buddha Purnima celebrations were inaugurated at Venuvan Buddha Vihara, drawing participation from prominent personalities and members of the Buddhist community, on Saturday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said that such celebrations reinforce the collective commitment to building an inclusive society where people, irrespective of religion, caste, creed, or background, can live with dignity, security, and hope. Reflecting on the teachings of Lord Buddha, he stressed the need to replace hatred with love, cruelty with compassion, and violence with peace, reiterating the enduring message that hatred can only be overcome through love. He lauded the Buddhist community of Tripura for upholding the principles of Dharma and non-violence, significantly contributing to the state's social and cultural harmony. He also called upon citizens to practice Ahimsa in thought, word, and deed, and to cultivate compassion towards all beings.

Prominent Personalities Address Gathering

Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma also addressed the gathering, urging people to follow the teachings and principles of Lord Buddha in their daily lives. Among others, Chief Monk Khemachara, Reverent Chandra Vangsha Mahathero, and Goutam Chakma spoke on the occasion.

The programme included felicitation of veteran Buddhist followers by the Governor and Pradyot Manikya, along with prize distribution for children who participated in a sit-and-draw competition. The celebration concluded with a renewed pledge to uphold peace, compassion, and harmony, reaffirming Tripura's commitment to the timeless values of Lord Buddha.

Significance of Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima marks the birth of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It is also known as Vesak. Buddha, regarded as the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on Shukla Purnima of Baisakh month in the lunar calendar. There is a coincidence that the dates (lunar calendar) the Buddha was born, attained wisdom, and Mahaparinirvana (passing away) fall on the same day.

Buddha was born in the royal family of King Suddhodhan and Queen Mayadevi, who had left his palace at the age of 29 for penance. He is also regarded as the 'Light of Asia.' (ANI)