Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and BJP's Nitin Nabin extended greetings on Buddha Purnima, highlighting Lord Buddha's teachings of peace, compassion, and non-violence as a timeless inspiration for humanity.

On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday extended his greetings to all residents of the state. He said that the message of non-violence, compassion, and peace given by Mahatma Buddha is a priceless treasure for all humanity and added that Buddha's teachings inspire us to uphold moral values in life and remain conscious of our duties.

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He further emphasised that Mahatma Buddha advocated universal welfare through a spirit of friendship and unity without any discrimination. His teachings, he said, will always remain relevant for all humankind. "On the sacred occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Gautam Buddha, heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on Buddha Purnima. The life of Lord Buddha, who imparted the message of compassion, non-violence, truth, peace, and humanity, is an inspiration for all of us. His teachings pave the way for love, harmony, coexistence, and self-reflection in society," said Dhami on X.

Political Leaders Extend Wishes

Meanwhile, CM Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to the people, asserting that Lord Buddha gave the message of truth, peace, and the welfare of humanity. On X, CM wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all devotees and the people of the state on the sacred Buddha Purnima. It was from the divine land of Uttar Pradesh that Lord Buddha gave the message of truth, peace, and the welfare of humanity to the entire world. Let us follow the path of global brotherhood and coexistence shown by him, and internalise his thoughts and ideals."

Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin also extended greetings to the people. Talking to X, he wrote, "Heartfelt greetings to all of you on the sacred occasion of Buddha Purnima. The message of compassion, non-violence, and truth of Lord Buddha has provided direction to humanity for ages. His thoughts continue to inspire society even today to move forward on the path of unity, peace, and ethical values. May Lord Buddha's blessings bring happiness, peace, and well-being into all our lives."

About Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima marks the birth of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It is also known as Vesak. In 1999, it became an UN-designated day to acknowledge Buddhism's contribution to society. It is considered a 'triple-blessed day' - as Tathagata Gautam Buddha's birth, enlightenment, and Maha Parinirvana.

Buddha Purnima falls on a full moon night, usually between April and May. Many devotees visit the Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, located in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, on this occasion. Bodhi Temple is the location where Lord Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment. (ANI)