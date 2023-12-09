Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    BSP suspends its MP Danish Ali for indulging in anti-party activities; check details

    The controversy arose when BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri made derogatory remarks against Ali in Parliament, prompting Ali to engage with prominent Opposition leaders. His recent solo protest outside Parliament sought justice for Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, ousted from the Lok Sabha.

    Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, previously subjected to verbal abuse by a BJP leader on the Parliament floor, on Saturday (December 9) faced expulsion from Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) citing "anti-party activity" as the grounds for his dismissal. The BSP's statement addressed repeated warnings given to Ali against actions conflicting with the party's ideology and discipline, highlighting his persistent defiance.

    The controversy arose when BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri made derogatory remarks against Ali in Parliament, prompting Ali to engage with prominent Opposition leaders. His recent solo protest outside Parliament sought justice for Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, ousted from the Lok Sabha.

    During his demonstration, Ali sported a placard reading "don't turn (the) victim into (the) culprit," criticizing the present scenario. Expressing his dismay, he remarked, "Decorum in Parliament died in September... it was bombed when Ramesh Bidhuri made those comments. And now they are saying this? Today, (Mahatma) Gandhi and Ambedkar are crying."

    The political upheaval stemmed from Bidhuri's disparaging remarks during a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission in September, a situation that has now escalated with Ali's expulsion from the BSP.

