'India to be USD 5 trillion economy by end of 2025': Amit Shah at Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (December 9) addressed the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 and projected India's trajectory toward becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025. Shah commended Uttarakhand's progress under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, highlighting the state's distinction as a policy-driven entity with over 30 policies introduced in six years.

Expressing satisfaction at the summit's outcome, Shah revealed that while the initial target set by CM Dhami was Rs 2 lakh crore, the concluded MoUs surged to an impressive Rs 3.5 lakh crore, applauding the state's administration for this achievement.

Shah emphasized Uttarakhand's future role as a global exemplar, balancing trade and economic development while preserving its natural beauty through eco-friendly practices.

Previously, during the summit's inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lamented India's affluent choosing foreign destinations over the country for weddings and encouraged a 'Wed in India' movement akin to 'Make in India,' appealing to the youth to initiate this cultural shift.

Highlighting the state's potential, PM Modi launched the Uttarakhand government's 'House of Himalaya' brand, emphasizing untapped opportunities available to investors. The summit's overarching theme, 'Peace to Prosperity,' underscores Uttarakhand's vision for holistic growth and development.