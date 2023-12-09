BRS releases first video of former Telangana CM KCR walking after hip replacement surgery (WATCH)

The surgery became necessary after Rao suffered a fall at his farmhouse in Erravalli, near Hyderabad. Following the incident, he was admitted to the super-specialty hospital in Hyderabad, where he has been receiving treatment while maintaining interactions with party members and constituents.

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Friday (December 8) underwent a successful total left hip replacement surgery. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Saturday (December 9) shared a video showing the party leader using a walker, accompanied by medical personnel, as he navigates through Yashoda hospital.

The surgery became necessary after Rao suffered a fall at his farmhouse in Erravalli, near Hyderabad. Following the incident, he was admitted to the super-specialty hospital in Hyderabad, where he has been receiving treatment while maintaining interactions with party members and constituents.

Madhya Pradesh: Muslim woman violently attacked by brother-in-law for voting in favour of BJP in Sehore

His son and party leader KT Rama Rao previously disclosed that the former CM had experienced a fracture following a slip and fall in his bathroom at home.

Yashoda Hospital's health bulletin on Friday confirmed the completion of Rao's planned left Total Hip Replacement surgery. The bulletin assured that he endured the procedure well and remained stable throughout, posturing a positive outlook for his recovery.

Continued Income Tax raids reveal further cash holdings at Congress MP's premises in Odisha, Jharkhand

Post-surgery, Rao was transferred to a room for recuperation, with an anticipated recovery timeline of six to eight weeks.

Widespread concern and well-wishes for Rao's speedy recovery poured in from various leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu.