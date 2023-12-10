BSP chief Mayawati announces 28-yr-old Akash Anand as her successor

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati named her nephew and party’s national convener Akash Anand as her successor. Anand is the only successor named by the BSP chief. Mayawati will herself look after UP and Uttarakhand.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati named her nephew Akash Anand as her successor in the unit. He is the son of Mayawati's younger brother, Anand Kumar, who is perceived as next to the "behen ji" in the BSP. The announcement was made at the party meeting in Lucknow on Sunday.

Except for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the duties for the party’s presence in the rest of the country has been given to Anand. Mayawati will herself look after UP and Uttarakhand.

This comes a day after Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, who recently became a target of an unsavoury exchange on the floor of the house, was suspended from the BSP. Mayawati had appointed her brother Anand Kumar national vice president of the party in 2019 and nephew Akash was made a national coordinator.

Earlier in August, BSP had launched a 14-day “‘Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay’ Sankalp Yatra" led by party chief Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand.

Having joined the BSP in 2016, Anand was also listed as one of the star campaigners for his party during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. He was also visible in BSP's poll campaigning in Rajasthan in 2018 where BSP had secured six seats.

Mayawati served as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh four times between 3 June 1995 to 18 October 1995, 21 March 1997 to 21 September 1997, 3 May 2002 to 29 August 2003 and for a full five year term between 13 May 2007 and 15 March 2012. However, since then, the party failed to repeat its performance as it lost to the Samajwadi Party in 2012 assembly elections.

