Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder: How Delhi and Rajasthan cops tracked down the 3 suspects

The murder, captured on CCTV, prompted massive protests in Rajasthan. Gangster Rohit Godara claimed responsibility, alleging Gogamedi's collaboration with enemies. The shooters, tracked through mobile phones, revealed their escape route to authorities.

In a significant development, three individuals, including the two shooters involved in the brutal murder of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, were apprehended from Haryana. The shooters, Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji were captured in a joint operation by the Delhi police and the Rajasthan police in Chandigarh late yesterday. The third individual, Udham Singh, accompanying the shooters, was also taken into custody. This brings the total number of arrests in the case to four, with Rajasthan police having previously detained Ramveer Jat for allegedly aiding the shooters' escape on his bike and dropping them off at Ajmer Road.

The brutal murder occurred on Tuesday when three assailants, after sharing tea with Gogamedi at his Jaipur home, shot him multiple times at point-blank range. One of the attackers was killed in a subsequent crossfire, while Rohit Rathore and Nitin Fauji had evaded authorities until their recent arrest.

Gangster Rohit Godara, linked to Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the murder, asserting that Gogamedi was assisting their enemies, which motivated the attack.

The shooters, in communication with Rohit Godara's associate Virendra Charan, were tracked through their mobile phones. They disclosed to the police that they initially took a train to Hisar and proceeded to Manali with Udham Singh. After a brief stay in Mandi, the trio arrived in Chandigarh, where they were apprehended.

The murder of the Rajput leader, captured on CCTV cameras, triggered widespread protests in Rajasthan amid a recent regime change following the BJP's victory over the Congress government in the assembly elections.

The conspiracy

According to sources, Godara delegated the task of eliminating Gogamedi and the duty of recruiting a hitman to his subordinate, Virendra Charan. Charan and Godara reportedly crossed paths while incarcerated in a prison in Rajasthan's Ajmer, serving sentences related to a rape case.

Investigators learned that Godara attributed the filing of the rape case against him to Gogamedi and sought revenge for the alleged involvement. Taking advantage of Godara's resentment, Charan orchestrated a plan for him to carry out the killing of Gogamedi.

In jail, Charan enlisted Nitin Fauji as the second shooter. Fauji, expressing a desire to settle abroad, sought guidance from Charan, who allegedly promised assistance after the completion of the intended "job." Both shooters meticulously devised the plan to assassinate Gogamedi and maintained communication with Charan immediately before and after the execution, as per sources.

Charan facilitated the transportation of firearms to Jaipur for both shooters through his network. The weapons were reportedly buried near a hotel in the city, with ongoing police efforts to recover them. Initial investigations revealed a property dispute angle between Godara and Gogamedi, while authorities are also examining potential caste dynamics in the case.