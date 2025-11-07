In a series of operations on the Punjab border, the BSF thwarted multiple smuggling attempts, recovering several drones, heroin packets weighing over 750g, and a pistol with a magazine from Ferozepur, Fazilka, and Amritsar districts.

In a significant operational success, the Border Security Force (BSF) has intercepted several cross-border smuggling attempts over the past 24 hours, leading to substantial recoveries along the Punjab border. According to official sources, BSF troops conducted a meticulous search operation yesterday afternoon near the village of Kaluwala in Ferozepur, recovering a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from an agricultural field, as per the release.

In another operation conducted during the late evening, acting on specific intelligence, BSF personnel, in conjunction with Punjab police, seized one packet of heroin weighing 552 grams from farming fields adjacent to the village of Hazara Ram Singh Wala in Fazilka district.

Furthermore, in a swift response to BSF intelligence today, a thorough search resulted in the recovery of one pistol with a magazine and an additional packet of heroin weighing 204 grams from fields adjoining the village of Chudiwala in Ferozepur, said BSF.

The prompt and coordinated actions of BSF troops, bolstered by a reliable intelligence network, have once again thwarted attempts by Pakistani smugglers to illegally transport narcotics and arms across the international border.

Previous Drone Recoveries

On Thursday, in two separate incidents along the Punjab border, Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two drones from farming fields near the Ferozepur and Amritsar border based on an extensive search operation, BSF Punjab Frontier said.

Continuing its diligent pursuit of rogue Pakistani drones, BSF troops bagged a few more drones in its seizure haul. "Yesterday, an extensive search by BSF troops led to the recovery of one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field near Mehdipur village, Ferozepur. Whereas another search operation on the Amritsar border, based on specific information, culminated in the successful recovery of one more DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from fields near Havelian village," BSF PRO said.

These recoveries highlight the sharp vigilance, technological prowess and steadfast dedication of BSF troops in safeguarding the nation's borders and curbing the menace of rogue drones, BSF said. (ANI)