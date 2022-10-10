All about Droni, the Made-in-India camera drone launched by MS Dhoni; Know its features

(Image used above is for representation purporse only)

Legendary Indian cricketer and former skipper MS Dhoni on Sunday launched a Made-in-India camera drone named 'Droni', manufactured by Chennai-based startup Garuda Aerospace.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon invested in June this year, and Dhoni was also made the firm's brand ambassador. “I’m happy to be a part of Garuda Aerospace and look forward to witness their growth story with the unique drone solutions they have to offer,” Dhoni had said earlier.

Garuda Aerospace has about 400 drones and 500 pilots, providing drone solutions for public announcements, delivery services, solar panel cleaning, industrial pipeline inspections, agricultural pesticide spraying, mapping, and surveying.

It has ventured into the consumer drone market with 'Droni'. Speaking at the occasion, Dhoni remembered how, during the COVID-19 lockdown, he developed a genuine interest in agriculture. Additionally, the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper emphasised the use of drones by farmers.

Also read: 'Chapri Dhoni' - MSD gets bizarre wax statue in Mysore; meme fest breaks out

Here's all you need to know about 'Droni' drone

According to Garuda Aerospace founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash, 'Droni', a quadcopter consumer camera drone, can be utilised for several types of surveillance.

Regarding technology and construction, 'Droni' is effective, smooth, and of excellent quality. The product will also be available by the end of 2022. The firm has not revealed any details about its price yet and have not provided further details about its features.

"By providing Make in India drones, we hope to not just become Aatmanirbhar for the demand of drones but also place India on the global map as a hub for superior quality, safe and secure drone, and drone-based solutions," Jayaprakash added.

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni to play tennis? Fans thrilled by their new picture together

Jayaprakash stated in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in May that without the progressive policies of his administration, none of the advancements made in the Indian drone ecosystem would have been feasible. He mentioned that his company produces 30 different varieties of drones and provides 45 distinct services.

According to Anand Kumar Das, the President of the Indian Drone Association and a former Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force, the platform would significantly contribute to promoting the drone sector and encouraging growth.

"I am extremely delighted to serve on a platform where industry stakeholders connect to gain insights about the drone industry and happy to organise the Global Drone Expo with Garuda Aerospace," he added.

In addition, a new "Kisan Drone" intended for the agricultural industry, specifically in spraying applications, was introduced at the event in Chennai. This drone's battery power allows it to spray agricultural pesticides over 30 acres of land each day.