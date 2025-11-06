Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones from farming fields in Ferozepur and Amritsar. In separate operations, troops also seized another drone, a packet of heroin, and a pistol along the Punjab border.

Two Drones Recovered in Ferozepur, Amritsar

In two separate incidents along the Punjab border, Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two drones from farming fields near the Ferozepur and Amritsar border based on an extensive search operation, BSF Punjab Frontier said in a press release on Thursday. Continuing its diligent pursuit of rogue Pakistani drones, BSF troops bagged a few more drones in its seizure haul.

"Yesterday, an extensive search by BSF troops led to the recovery of one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field near Mehdipur village, Ferozepur. Whereas another search operation on the Amritsar border, based on specific information, culminated in the successful recovery of one more DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from fields near Havelian village," BSF PRO said.

These recoveries highlight the sharp vigilance, technological prowess and steadfast dedication of BSF troops in safeguarding the nation's borders and curbing the menace of rogue drones, BSF said.

Other Recent Seizures Along Punjab Border

Quadcopter and Heroin Seized in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Earlier, vigilant BSF troops recovered one assembled quadcopter and a packet of suspected heroin along the Punjab border. According to a release, based on specific information, alert BSF troops on Wednesday launched an extensive search operation in the suspected area near village Bagarian of Amritsar the last evening and successfully recovered one assembled quadcopter in damaged condition.

In another operation, acting on a specific input of BSF intelligence wing, the alert BSF troops, jointly with Punjab Police, recovered one packet of heroin from a farming field near village Wan, Tarn Taran.

Pistol and Drone Recovered on Tuesday

On Tuesday, BSF troops thwarted yet more cross-border smuggling attempts along the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar. According to a release, acting on precise information, alert BSF troops recovered one pistol with a magazine from a farming field near the village of Roranwala Khurd.

The weapon was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with illuminating strips and a metallic wire loop attached, indicative of a drone-dropping. In another operation, following the observation of a drone movement and quick activation of technical countermeasures, BSF troops successfully brought down and recovered one DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone from fields near the village of Chak Allabaksh.

According to the release, these recoveries highlight the sharp vigilance, technological prowess and steadfast dedication of BSF troops in safeguarding the nation's borders and curbing the menace of cross-border smuggling in Punjab. (ANI)