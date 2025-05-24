Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): Congress MP and AICC in charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Syed Naseer Hussain, on Saturday condemned Pakistan's recent cross-border shelling in Poonch, which targeted places of worship, including Gurudwaras, Churches, Madrasas, and Temples, resulting in 13 deaths and significant damage.



"They neither left the Gurudwara nor left the Church nor left the Madrasa nor left the Temple. Thirteen people lost their lives here. Apart from this, many people were injured, and many people lost their property. Therefore, a lot of damage has been done," Hussain said.



Hussain announced that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will visit the affected areas to show solidarity with the victims.



"Rahul Gandhi will go to the homes of people killed in the shelling. He will go to the schools of two children killed in the shelling and meet their classmates. There was an attack on a Gurudwara; he will visit there. He will go to the Madrasa, which was attacked and where one person was killed. We want to give confidence to these people who are in the farthest-flung areas of the country".



Hussain raised questions about the India-Pakistan understanding, suggesting it was reached with US mediation, and expressed disappointment over the ceasefire's implications.



"When the ceasefire happened, the whole country was disappointed because of the way our soldiers were fighting, our army was fighting, the way our armed forces were fighting, and we had the upper hand. However, with the US-mediated arbitration, we accepted this ceasefire. The whole country is asking for answers," he said.



Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts have been affected during the recent conflict with Pakistan.



The Pakistani side had indulged in unprovoked firing across the border due to which locals suffered damage to their homes and lost their sources of livelihood. The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those killed. (ANI)

