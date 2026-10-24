BRS spokesperson Ravula Sridhar has criticized CM Revanth Reddy for focusing on party politics instead of the El Nino crisis, as the Chief Minister warns of a severe drought and announces a new administrative framework for mitigation.

BRS Criticizes Government's Response to El Nino

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 24 (ANI): BRS spokesperson Ravula Sridhar on Saturday targeted the Congress government over the governance of the state following the El Niño meeting. He alleged that CM Revanth Reddy is giving more priority to political activities of the Congress party rather than finding a solution to the issue. Speaking to ANI, Sridhar claimed that instead of instilling confidence in the public over the management of the weather phenomenon, Chief Minister Reddy is allegedly scaring citizens over El Nino. He emphasised the Chief Minister's responsibility to ensure that issues related to El Nino are sorted out in the state.

"Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is focusing more on the political activities of the Congress party rather than focusing on solutions to the issues arising out of El Nino. Simple meetings and speeches on El Nino are not going to be enough. As a Chief Minister, he's supposed to give the confidence to the people of Telangana that they are going to properly manage the future problems. But instead, he's actually threatening the people that, you know, you are going to face problems and all that. The Chief Minister and government are there to see that the problems are sorted out, that there are solutions to be found, and we should give confidence instead of, you know, threatening them, rather, scaring them," said Sridhar.

CM Reddy Warns of Severe Drought

Sridhar's remarks came after CM Reddy warned of a prolonged drought-like situation due to El Nino and stressed the need to make people stakeholders in tackling the crisis. Addressing the media during the meeting on El Nino and graduates MLC elections, Reddy pointed out that severe weather patterns are triggering international water crises, citing stringent conservation measures implemented abroad and in neighbouring states.

Reddy said, “Highly developed countries are facing drought. Britain is also facing drought due to El Niño. In some parts of Maharashtra, drinking water is being rationed, and guidelines have been set requiring every person to reduce water consumption by 20%. The drought starting in October will last until July. Heat and water evaporation will increase, causing water issues. Drinking water will face more hardships than irrigation water. The problem starts small and grows big, creating a situation where people cannot step out of their homes. We cannot face this drought without alerting people and making them stakeholders.”

Administrative Measures and Mitigation

To spearhead preventive strategies and streamline mitigation measures, the Chief Minister announced the formation of a dedicated administrative framework to counter misinformation regarding the crisis. “A sub-committee has been formed under the leadership of Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka. Ramakrishna Rao has been appointed as the Nodal Officer on El Niño to counter false propaganda,” Revanth Reddy said. (ANI)

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