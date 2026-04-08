BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy accused Telangana CM Revanth Reddy of 'political convenience' and 'contradictory' claims, alleging he is taking credit in Kerala for economic milestones achieved during KCR's decade-long rule.

BRS Slams CM Reddy's 'Contradictory' Claims

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Wednesday accused Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of "political convenience" and "contradictory" claims during his election campaign in Kerala, alleging that the CM is taking credit for the economic milestones achieved during K Chandrashekar Rao's decade-long rule.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, the BRS leader pointed out that Revanth Reddy's statements in the Kerala campaign are contradictory in nature and politically convenient. "Revanth Reddy's statements in the Kerala campaign are contradictory in nature and politically convenient. On one hand, you say that the election is not between Kerala and Telangana while responding to the letter written by Pinarayi Vijayan to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. At the same time, he drags KCR's name into the entire issue and says KCR's governance was poor," Sridhar Reddy said.

The BRS leader noted that while Revanth Reddy is highlighting Telangana's top position in per capita income, power consumption, and GSDP growth as his own achievements during the campaign, these results are actually the fruit of the previous government's long-term planning. "I wanted to say that these achievements were not done in the past one and a half years. It was a strong foundation laid by KCR in various sectors. As a state, Telangana topped in many sectors over the past 10 years of KCR's rule. A strong foundation, strong planning, and meticulous implementation led to these things," he added.

Questioning the Chief Minister's logic, the BRS leader asked, "Today, Revanth Reddy Garu is claiming these things in the Kerala campaign as his own achievements, and at the same time, he calls KCR's governance poor. How is it right? This is contradictory in nature."

Telangana vs Kerala: A War of Words

This comes after Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan indulged in a spat online. The controversy began on April 3, when Reddy declared that the "dark era" in Keralam was coming to an end and a "golden era" under the United Democratic Front (UDF) was set to begin.

Responding to Reddy, Vijayan, on April 4, called his remarks "disparaging" against Keralam, terming them as "entirely baseless" and suggesting that the Telangana Chief Minister should focus on his own state's shortcomings in poverty and literacy.

Reddy defended the Congress government in Telangana, noting that the NITI Aayog SDG Index 2023-24 cited by Vijayan "captured the tail-end of a decade of BRS-BJP misrule."

The controversy took an ugly turn when asserted that Vijayan's "expiry date is over" and claimed that the CPI(M) leader's "godfather", Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was protecting him from ongoing legal cases.

While Vijayan on Tuesday made an acerbic jab at Telangana counterpart, borrowing from the popular Malayalam cinema dialogue 'Po Mone Dinesha', a condescending phrase, implying that the person is not worth the speaker's time.

Polling to elect 140 MLAs for the Kerala Assembly is set for April 9, and counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)