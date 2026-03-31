BRS leader Ravula Srihar Reddy criticised Telangana's proposed Hate Speech Bill, 2026, alleging it could be misused to curb dissent and suppress opposition voices, and demanded the government withdraw the bill entirely.

BRS Leader Criticises Bill, Alleges Potential for Misuse

BRS leader Ravula Srihar Reddy on Tuesday criticised the proposed Hate Speech & Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2026, stating that while it is the responsibility of an elected government to safeguard fundamental rights, the Bill appears to deviate from that objective. "It is the responsibility of any elected government in a democracy like ours to protect the fundamental rights, freedom of speech and basic rights of people. But in the name of protecting vulnerable communities and preventing hate speech and crimes, the Bill brought by the Telangana Government looks totally different," he said.

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He further alleged that the proposed legislation could be misused to curb dissent and suppress opposition voices. "The broader outlines of this particular Bill seem to be becoming a tool in the hands of the authorities to curb the freedom of speech, suppress Opposition voices, and silence dissent against anti-people activities by the government or by any standard. Though this was sent to the Select Committee, we demand that the government withdraw the Bill in total," he added.

Details of the Proposed Legislation

The Telangana government on Sunday introduced the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2026, in the Assembly. The bill proposes imprisonment of at least one year, extending up to seven years, along with a fine of ₹50,000 for committing a hate crime. For repeat or subsequent offences, the punishment ranges from a minimum of two years to a maximum of ten years, with a fine of ₹1 lakh. Courts may also award compensation to victims based on the severity of the harm caused. Offences under the bill will be cognisable, non-bailable, and triable by a first-class judicial magistrate.

Cabinet's Rationale for the Bill

Meanwhile, on March 24, the Telangana State Cabinet approved a series of wide-ranging legislative and policy measures that reflect a calibrated push toward social regulation, welfare expansion, and institutional accountability. The decisions, spanning issues from hate speech to gig economy protections and public infrastructure, indicate an effort to respond to emerging social and economic challenges while reinforcing governance frameworks.

At the core of the Cabinet's decisions is the approval of the Telangana Hate Speech and Hate Crime Prevention Bill, 2026. The proposed legislation seeks to address the growing concern over divisive content and speeches that disrupt communal harmony. By targeting hate-driven posts and provocative rhetoric that could trigger violence or unrest, the bill attempts to create a legal deterrent against social polarisation, particularly in an era dominated by rapid digital communication. (ANI)