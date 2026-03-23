BRS leader Harish Rao slammed the Telangana government for not giving clear timelines on employee benefits like DA and PRC, leading to a party walkout from the Assembly. BRS also protested demanding the release of pending student fee reimbursements.

BRS Slams Govt on Employee Benefits, Stages Assembly Walkout

BRS leader Harish Rao on Monday accused Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka of failing to give clear timelines on key demands, including pending Dearness Allowances (DAs), Pay Revision Commission (PRC), and Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). Speaking at the Assembly, he said that "Bhatti Garu has not given a direct answer to any of the questions we asked." Alleging that the government continues to blame the previous regime even after over two years in power, Rao said the administration has not provided direct answers on when these benefits will be implemented. "Today we asked directly, By when will you give the five DAs? By when will you implement the PRC? By when will you implement the CPS? They keep saying 'past government, even after two and a half years of your government coming to power, still crying about the past government," Rao said.

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Highlighting the previous government's record, he stated that pension benefits were extended to 88,000 retired employees during their tenure and demanded clarity on when the current government would fulfil similar commitments. "During our government's tenure, 88,000 employees retired, we gave pension benefits to all of them. Tell us by when you will give them," said Rao.

Adding to this, he said,"Protesting against this government's attitude towards the employees regarding the provision of pension benefits to retired employees, the PRC, DA, and the CPS, we are expressing a strong protest on behalf of the BRS party and walking out."

Protest Demands Release of Pending Student Fee Reimbursements

On the same day, leaders of the BRS party staged a protest near Gunpark in Hyderabad, demanding the immediate release of pending fee reimbursements for students.

Addressing the protest, BRS MLA KP Vivekanand Goud said nearly Rs 12,000 crore in student fee reimbursements remain pending 2.5 years into the Congress government, affecting poor and SC, ST, BC, and minority students. They urged the budget session to release the pending fees immediately, warning that delays are harming students' futures. (ANI)