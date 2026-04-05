The BRS party condemned an attack on former CM KCR's Gajwel office, alleging it was orchestrated by CM Revanth Reddy. BRS leaders called it a serious conspiracy, demanded an inquiry, and questioned the state's law and order situation.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Saturday strongly condemned the "brazen" attack on the camp office of BRS President and Leader of Opposition, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), in Gajwel, alleging that the vandalism was "orchestrated" by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

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BRS Alleges 'Conspiracy' by CM Revanth Reddy

Speaking to ANI, BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan condemned the incident and described it as a serious conspiracy and claimed that if a leader of the stature of a former Chief Minister is not safe, the fate of the common man in Telangana is in jeopardy.

"BRS party strongly condemns the brazen attack of the Congress workers on the house of our leader, Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao. KCR is not only the president of BRS, but he's the first chief minister of Telangana and also the present leader of the assembly. One can imagine if KCR has been subjected to this kind of an attack, what is the fate of a common man in Telangana," Sravan said.

He further alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is directly responsible for the escalation from verbal abuse to physical assault. "All these attacks are being orchestrated by none other than the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He indulged in brazen abuses till yesterday and today he has stooped down to a level of physical assault and attack on the residence of former CM KCR," he said.

"We demand an immediate inquiry and the arrest of all culprits under an attempt to murder case, because this seems to be a serious conspiracy to eliminate Shri Chandrashekar Rao," Sravan added.

'Deterioration of Law and Order'

Echoing these sentiments, BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy also termed the incident as "hooliganism" and a sign of deteriorating law and order in the state.

"Such an act shows how the Congress party behaves. There is no space for violence and such hooliganism in a democracy. It clearly shows the deterioration of law and order. If the government cannot ensure security to the opposition leader's office, what is the status of the people? This is clearly misgovernance and gundaism," Sridhar Reddy told ANI.

He further accused the Congress government of targeting opposition leaders and activists who question the administration's "misrule." "Congress party government is filing cases on BRS leaders and social activists who are actually questioning the government's misrule. I demand the state DGP and the officers concerned to take strict action against those responsible. Our patience should not be taken as a weakness," he stated.