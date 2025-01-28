Supreme Court grants custody parole to Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain to campaign for Delhi polls

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted custody parole to Mohd Tahir Hussain, an undertrial prisoner in the Delhi riots case, to canvass votes in the Mustafabad constituency as a candidate of the AIMIM in elections to the Delhi legislative assembly.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 2:52 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 3:25 PM IST

As per the custody parole, Hussain will be released during the day hours (for 12 hours, as per the jail manual) from January 29 to February 3 for campaigning. As agreed, Hussain would bear the expenses of police escort and not visit his house (alleged to be the place where the criminal conspiracy was hatched), which falls near the Mustafabad constituency.

Hussain and the deputed officers would be staying at an accommodation specified by his counsel Senior Advocate Siddharth Agarwal, or in the alternative, at a specified hotel.

Among other terms and conditions, the Court has directed Hussain to deposit in advance a sum of Rs 2,07,429 which is stated to be the expense for two days. It has also restrained him from making any public comments regarding the merits of the matter.

Hussain moved the Court seeking interim bail in the case related to the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 North East Delhi riots. However, today, he restricted to custody parole, given he is in custody in few other cases and there is little time left for campaining. Earlier in the day, the matter was passed-over to enable Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to get instructions from Delhi police regarding the security arrangements and required expenses, in the event of grant of custody parole to Hussain.

Hussain, a former Aam Aadmi Party councilor, is booked in the the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots. In March, 2024, the trial court framed charges against Hussain and others under Sections 147, 148, 153A, 302, 365, 120B, 149, 188 and 153A IPC. Hussain was additionally charged under Sections 505, 109 and 114 IPC.

