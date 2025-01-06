Several people feared trapped inside coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao; rescue ops underway

Several people were feared trapped inside a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Monday. The incident occurred in Umrangso area in the district.

BREAKING: Several people feared trapped inside coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 5:58 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 6:05 PM IST

Several people were feared trapped inside a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district on Monday. According to reports, the incident occurred in Umrangso area in the district after water flooded the site.

Mayank Kumar Jha, Dima Hasao SP told news agency ANI, "We can't say the exact figure as of now."

According to authorities, water gushed into the mine, leaving the workers stranded underground. The rescue operations were quickly started, with teams working tirelessly to evacuate the trapped workers.

More details awaited.

