'Look forward to working together': PM Modi congratulates Putin on his re-election as President of Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended warm congratulations to Vladimir Putin on his successful re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. Expressing optimism for the future, PM Modi stated that he looks forward to collaborating with President Putin to bolster the longstanding and mutually beneficial Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

"Warm congratulations to H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. Look forward to working together to further strengthen the time-tested Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia in the years to come," wrote PM Modi on X.

Russia's election commission celebrated what it described as "record" results for President Vladimir Putin, securing his fifth term in office in an election devoid of credible opposition.

Despite ballot spoilers and Ukrainian attacks on border regions, the Kremlin portrayed the weekend vote as a demonstration of Russian support for Putin's actions in Ukraine.

With Putin's victory, he is set to become the longest-serving Russian leader in over two centuries. The absence of any significant challengers, with opponents either deceased, imprisoned, or in exile, underscores the lack of genuine competition.

The voting occurred just a month after Putin's main rival, Alexei Navalny, died in custody. Kremlin-friendly election chief Ella Pamfilova announced that "almost 76 million people" voted for Putin, labeling it a record figure.

Putin's firm stance against Western pressure was reiterated in his victory speech, where he pledged Moscow's resilience against external intimidation, asserting that historical attempts to undermine Russia's will and consciousness have consistently failed and will continue to do so.

Since assuming power at the end of 1999, Putin has carefully crafted an image of a strong leader, portraying himself as a defender of Moscow's national identity supposedly under threat.

His aggressive actions in Ukraine have been paralleled by a harsh crackdown on dissent within Russia, resulting in a significant increase in political prisoners.

In response to opposition calls for protest against the election, thousands of Russians queued at polling stations, both domestically and abroad.

Instances of ballot spoilage, marked by green dye, and deliberate destruction of voting booths were reported during the election.

Putin dismissed opposition protests as ineffective, asserting that those who spoiled their ballots would face consequences, while claiming the vote demonstrated Russian trust in him.

The three-day election, including areas of Ukraine under Russian occupation, coincided with heightened Ukrainian attacks on Russian border regions, resulting in casualties.

While previous presidential victories garnered congratulations from Western leaders, this time Putin faced criticism from figures like UK Foreign Minister David Cameron, who denounced the election as lacking fairness.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Putin as a "dictator" intoxicated with power, amidst ongoing conflict between their countries.

However, congratulations came from countries like China, North Korea, Venezuela, and Myanmar, reflecting Russia's efforts to cultivate new alliances amid strained relations with the West.

Putin emphasized Russia's intention to strengthen ties with China, highlighting shared state interests and stability in their relationship.