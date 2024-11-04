IAF Mi-29 fighter jet crashes in UP's Agra, pilot ejects safely (WATCH)

A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Agra, Uttar Pradesh, during a routine exercise on Monday.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 4:55 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 5:38 PM IST

A MiG-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Agra, Uttar Pradesh, after encountering a system malfunction during a routine exercise on Monday. The aircraft had taken off from Adampur in Punjab and was en route to Agra when the incident occurred. 

Fortunately, the pilot managed to eject safely from the plane and is reported to be unharmed. The pilot manoeuvered the aircraft to ensure no damage to life or property on ground, before ejecting safely.

Authorities are currently gathering more information about the incident, and a Court of Inquiry will be ordered to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. 

Further updates are expected as details emerge.

(With inputs from Anish Singh)

