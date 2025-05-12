The poll appears to have backfired for those trying to paint a different narrative around the recent hostilities triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

A poll posted by a Pakistani journalist on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has sparked significant attention, with the majority of participants declaring "India Defeats Terror" as the defining memory of the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

The journalist had posed the question: "How will the last four days of the India-Pakistan war be remembered?" The four options presented were:

J-10 beats Rafale

Modi's Blunder

PAF Rules Skies

India Defeats Terror

As the poll neared its close, the results were overwhelmingly in India's favour. At the time of filing this report, 63.6% of respondents voted for "India Defeats Terror", while "PAF Rules Skies" received 23.1%, "J-10 beats Rafale" garnered just 8.5%, and "Modi's Blunder" trailed at 4.9%.

The poll appears to have backfired for those trying to paint a different narrative around the recent hostilities triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. India's retaliatory strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' and continued diplomatic and military actions have seemingly shaped public sentiment on both sides of the border.