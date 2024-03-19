Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: SC issues notice to Centre on pleas seeking stay on CAA, directs it to file response by April 8

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday took a significant step in response to pleas seeking a stay on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, and Citizen Amendment Rules, 2024.

    BREAKING CAA goes not take away citizenship of any person, Centre tells SC; seeks time on stay applications snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 2:27 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday took a significant step in response to pleas seeking a stay on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, and Citizen Amendment Rules, 2024. Issuing a notice to the Centre, the apex court has directed the government to file its response by April 8 and scheduled the matter for hearing on April 9.

    Earlier today, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) does not strip any individual of their citizenship. This assertion came as the government requested additional time from the apex court to address applications seeking a halt on the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024. The SC was hearing a batch of 237 petitions challenging the law, just weeks before the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

    A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra is hearing the matter.

    Following the notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules by the Centre, a coalition of petitioners, including the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a political entity predominantly active in Kerala, and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), along with prominent figures such as Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra, and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, filed a plea with the Supreme Court.

    Their petition sought a temporary suspension of the law's implementation, citing concerns over its perceived discriminatory impact on the Muslim community.

     

    In 2019, when the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by Parliament, several petitions were filed against it. However, the court did not halt its implementation as the rules had not yet been notified.

    During the recent proceedings, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal clarified to the court that the lack of notification prevented any consideration of a pause at that time. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta supported this stance, dismissing the relevance of the timing of rule notification before elections.

    The Citizenship Amendment Act grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants fleeing religious persecution from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, provided they belong to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian communities and entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

    Despite its passage through Parliament four years ago, the Narendra Modi government's timing of implementing the law has drawn criticism from the Opposition.

    The move is "evidently designed to polarise the elections, especially in West Bengal and Assam", party leader Jairam Ramesh has said.

    Trinamool Congress chief and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said she doubts the legality of CAA and alleged a conspiracy to "snatch citizenship rights". "BJP leaders say CAA gives you rights. But the moment you apply for citizenship, you become illegal migrants and you will lose your rights. You will lose rights and be taken to detention camps. Please think before you apply," she said.

     

    Dismissing the Opposition's accusations, the Centre has vehemently refuted claims of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) being "unconstitutional." Home Minister Amit Shah, emphasizing the legality of the CAA, has accused the Opposition of engaging in what he terms the "politics of lies."

    On the timing of the law's implementation, he said, "BJP made it clear in its 2019 manifesto that it will bring CAA and provide Indian citizenship to refugees (from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan). BJP has a clear agenda and under that promise, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in both houses of Parliament in 2019. It got delayed due to Covid."

    Amit Shah added that minorities of the country "need not be afraid because CAA has no provision to take back the rights of any citizen".

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 2:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral video: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai responds with warmth to child's innocent call (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai responds with warmth to child's innocent call (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 71,000 candidates lost security deposit in general elections since 1951 AJR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 71,000 candidates lost security deposit in general elections since 1951

    Election Commission appoints Sanjay Mukherjee as West Bengals' new DGP gcw

    BREAKING: Election Commission appoints Sanjay Mukherjee as West Bengal's new DGP

    China claim over Arunachal Pradesh is absurd: India

    China's claim over Arunachal Pradesh is absurd: India

    Kozhikode murder: Wife of accused tries to destroy crucial evidence before police arrive rkn

    Kozhikode murder: Wife of accused tries to destroy crucial evidence before police arrive

    Recent Stories

    Viral video: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai responds with warmth to child's innocent call (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video: Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai responds with warmth to child's innocent call (WATCH)

    Best homemade body scrubs and exfoliators for all skin rkn

    Best homemade body scrubs and exfoliators for all skin

    Duckling would never forget how to swim Sidhu on returning to commentary box after decade for IPL 2024 snt

    'Duckling would never forget how to swim': Sidhu on returning to commentary box after decade for IPL 2024

    Rasgulla to Gujiya-7 sweets to enjoy during Holi RBA EAI

    Rasgulla to Gujiya-7 sweets to enjoy during Holi

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 71,000 candidates lost security deposit in general elections since 1951 AJR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 71,000 candidates lost security deposit in general elections since 1951

    Recent Videos

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon