UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak has dismissed the Samajwadi Party's ambitions for Ayodhya, accusing them of protecting criminals during their rule and exploiting the city for political gains while tensions mount ahead of the 2027 state elections.

Pathak Criticizes Samajwadi Party's Ayodhya Ambitions

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday said that the Samajwadi Party's "dreams are never going to be fulfilled," accusing the party of nurturing criminals during its rule and now invoking Ayodhya for political gain. Speaking to reporters, Pathak said the BJP government had "ensured that action is taken against the mafia" and described the SP as a party "which nurtured goons and mafia, and pushed the state into flames of riots."

Pathak's remarks come after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's promise to make Ayodhya a "global capital for Sanatan pilgrimage" if his party returns to power and ahead of his proposed visit to Ayodhya in December. "Dreams of Samajwadi Party are never going to be fulfilled. Those who gave 'One District, One Mafia' to Uttar Pradesh, those who gave shelter to goons and mafia, during the SP regime, used to keep an evil eye on women; today they are chanting 'Ram Ram'. Our Government has ensured that action is taken against the mafia in Uttar Pradesh. Samajwadi Party has at least started taking the name of Ayodhya Dham. These are the same people who used to dislike the names of Ayodhya Dham and Lord Ram. Samajwadi Party's dreams will never be a reality. They are a party which nutured goons and mafia, and pushed the state into flames of riots'," Pathak said.

SP Chief's Vision for Ayodhya

In his post on X, the SP chief had said the number of devotees and pilgrims visiting Ayodhya had been steadily declining, alleging that the distress caused by the ‘theft’ surrounding the Ram Mandir had directly affected the local economy. "We are committed to restoring the honour and dignity of the city of Ayodhya. The number of devotees and pilgrims visiting Ayodhya has been steadily declining—a trend fueled by the distress caused by the ‘theft’ surrounding the Ram Mandir—which has directly impacted the local economy. We will not only rectify this situation but also revitalise the city. By implementing a transparent system for the management of the temple, we will restore public trust. Through the development of world-class infrastructure, we will transform Ayodhya into a ‘global capital for Sanatan pilgrimage’," he said.

Voter List Concerns

Pathak also addressed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's reported claim that 1.27 crore Hindu voters are missing from Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). "I say this again and again that SIR is a subject of the Election Commission of India," Pathak said. "It is their responsibility to go to every household and add the names of voters. If there is any laxity, action should be taken."

This comes amid growing political activity in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) preparing for a crucial electoral contest. Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 Assembly seats, is expected to witness a major contest between the BJP and the SP in 2027, with the Congress also looking to expand its political footprint in the state. (ANI)

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