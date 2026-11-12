UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak countered Akhilesh Yadav's '95 vs 5' political remark, expressing full confidence in BJP's 2027 election win. Yadav previously claimed the battle shifted from '80 vs 20' to a new 95 vs 5 exploitative dynamic.

Pathak Rejects Samajwadi Party's 95-5 Claim

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's "95 versus 5" remark, exuding confidence in the BJP's victory in the 2027 State Assembly elections. Pathak told ANI, "The Samajwadi Party fails to grasp that the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to return for a third term with an overwhelming majority, while they themselves will remain stuck at five per cent."

On Wednesday, Akhilesh Yadav said that the political battle was no longer "80-20" but "95-5," implying 95 per cent of the people are being exploited by the other five per cent. Akhilesh Yadav said, "They know the political battle is no longer 80-20. It is now 95-5. And when the contest becomes 95-5, nobody knows where the BJP leaders will end up. That is why you must have noticed that their language and behaviour have also changed."

Historical Context and Yogi's Transformation Stance

CM Yogi Adityanath had made the "80 versus 20" remark in the run-up to the 2022 polls. However, he later clarified that he meant 80 per cent of people supporting the BJP and the 20 per cent opposing it. He said he did not say it in the context of religion or caste. As the 2027 State Assembly election approaches, both the BJP and the Samajwadi Party are exchanging heated jibes.

Earlier today, Yogi Adityanath on Thursday hailed the state as a destination of investment, saying that it transformed from being a state of 'upadrav' (unrest) into a state of 'utsav' (celebration). He took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, saying, "The state that has 'Uttar' (answer) in its very name faced many questions before 2017, including migration, ignorance, backwardness, identity, and anarchy. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has transformed from a state of 'upadrav' (unrest) into a state of 'utsav' (celebration)."

The BJP-led NDA is aiming for a third consecutive term in 2027 in Uttar Pradesh after winning the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. However, the Samajwadi Party-led alliance will look to end the streak and return to power. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)