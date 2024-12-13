Bone-chilling cold in Delhi: 3.2°C in Pusa, North India braces for more

Thursday marked Delhi's coldest December day in the past three years, with the overall minimum temperature dropping to 4.5°C. This was 0.4°C below normal, compared to 4.9°C on Wednesday, as per the IMD.

Bone chilling cold in Delhi: 3.2 degree celcius in Pusa, North India braces for more AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 8:31 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 8:31 AM IST

The minimum temperatures in Delhi's Pusa and Ayangar areas reached 3.2°C and 3.8°C, respectively, with cold wave conditions observed, according to data from the regional meteorological centre in New Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has further predicted that cold wave conditions will persist at isolated locations in parts of North India until the weekend.

For Friday, the IMD predicted minimum temperature to be around 4°C. The forecast said, "Cold wave conditions at isolated places. Smog/mist is likely in the morning. Mainly clear sky. Smog/mist is likely in the evening/night. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 23 and 04 degrees Celsius respectively."

Telangana: Tribal farmer sits on hospital bed in handcuffs as he waits for doctor; video sparks outrage| WATCH

According to the IMD, cold wave conditions take place when temperatures fall below 4.1°C or when the departure from normal temperatures exceeds 4.4°C below average.

Thursday marked Delhi's coldest December day in the past three years, with the overall minimum temperature dropping to 4.5°C. This was 0.4°C below normal, compared to 4.9°C on Wednesday, as per the IMD. The temperature had fallen sharply from 5°C the previous day. Data shows that the minimum temperature did not drop below 4.9°C in December 2023 and 2022.

The lowest recorded minimum temperature in December last year was 4.9°C on December 15, while in 2022 it was 5°C on December 26.

Meanwhile, Thursday's maximum temperature was 22.2°C, 0.8°C below normal, the IMD added.

For Friday, the weather department predicted a "Mainly clear sky with cold wave conditions at isolated places. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from northwest direction with speed less than 08 kmph during morning hours. Smog/mist is likely in the morning. The wind speed will increase thereafter becoming less than 14 kmph from northwest direction during afternoon. It will decrease thereafter becoming less than 08 kmph from northwest direction during evening and night. Smog/mist is likely in the evening/night."

GOOD news! Uber launches women-only bike service in Bengaluru; Check details

For Saturday, December 14, the forecast said, "Mainly clear sky with cold wave conditions at isolated places. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from northwest direction with speed less than 08 kmph during morning hours. Smog/mist is likely in the morning. The wind speed will gradually increase becoming 10-12 kmph from northwest direction during afternoon. It will decrease thereafter becoming less than 08 kmph from northwest direction during evening and night. Smog/mist is likely in the evening/night."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts on December 13 friday weather updates anr

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts today

Kerala: Film director and key witness in actress assault case P. Balachandra Kumar passes away anr

Kerala: Film director and key witness in actress assault case, P. Balachandra Kumar passes away

India light tank Zorawar successfully test fires at 13,000-feet high-altitude in Ladakh AJR

India's light tank Zorawar successfully test fires at 13,000-feet high-altitude in Ladakh

Telangana: Tribal farmer sits on hospital bed in handcuffs as he waits for doctor; video sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

Telangana: Tribal farmer sits on hospital bed in handcuffs as he waits for doctor; video sparks outrage| WATCH

MoD HAL Sukhoi

Ministry of Defence signs contract with HAL for procurement of 12 Su-30MKI aircraft

Recent Stories

Despatch OTT release date OUT: Know when and where to watch Manoj Bajpayee's crime drama NTI

Despatch OTT release date OUT: Know when and where to watch Manoj Bajpayee's crime drama

West Bengal to experience freezing winter: Severe cold wave on the horizon; check details AJR

West Bengal to experience freezing winter: Severe cold wave on the horizon; check details

PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh's 8 elegant saree outfits to recreate right now NTI

PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh’s 8 elegant saree outfits to recreate right now

Who is eligible for Modi government's Rs 12000 yearly scheme? Details inside AJR

Who is eligible for Modi govt's Rs 12,000 yearly scheme? Details inside

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts on December 13 friday weather updates anr

Kerala braces for heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange alert in 3 districts today

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon