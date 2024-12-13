Bone-chilling cold in Delhi: 3.2°C in Pusa, North India braces for more

Thursday marked Delhi's coldest December day in the past three years, with the overall minimum temperature dropping to 4.5°C. This was 0.4°C below normal, compared to 4.9°C on Wednesday, as per the IMD.

The minimum temperatures in Delhi's Pusa and Ayangar areas reached 3.2°C and 3.8°C, respectively, with cold wave conditions observed, according to data from the regional meteorological centre in New Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has further predicted that cold wave conditions will persist at isolated locations in parts of North India until the weekend.

For Friday, the IMD predicted minimum temperature to be around 4°C. The forecast said, "Cold wave conditions at isolated places. Smog/mist is likely in the morning. Mainly clear sky. Smog/mist is likely in the evening/night. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 23 and 04 degrees Celsius respectively."

According to the IMD, cold wave conditions take place when temperatures fall below 4.1°C or when the departure from normal temperatures exceeds 4.4°C below average.

The lowest recorded minimum temperature in December last year was 4.9°C on December 15, while in 2022 it was 5°C on December 26.

Meanwhile, Thursday's maximum temperature was 22.2°C, 0.8°C below normal, the IMD added.

For Friday, the weather department predicted a "Mainly clear sky with cold wave conditions at isolated places. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from northwest direction with speed less than 08 kmph during morning hours. Smog/mist is likely in the morning. The wind speed will increase thereafter becoming less than 14 kmph from northwest direction during afternoon. It will decrease thereafter becoming less than 08 kmph from northwest direction during evening and night. Smog/mist is likely in the evening/night."

For Saturday, December 14, the forecast said, "Mainly clear sky with cold wave conditions at isolated places. The predominant surface wind is likely to be from northwest direction with speed less than 08 kmph during morning hours. Smog/mist is likely in the morning. The wind speed will gradually increase becoming 10-12 kmph from northwest direction during afternoon. It will decrease thereafter becoming less than 08 kmph from northwest direction during evening and night. Smog/mist is likely in the evening/night."

