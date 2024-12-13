Telangana: Tribal farmer sits on hospital bed in handcuffs as he waits for doctor; video sparks outrage| WATCH

A tribal farmer in Telangana was taken to a hospital in handcuffs for treatment and a video of the same sparked massive outrage.

Telangana: Tribal farmer sits on hospital bed in handcuffs as he waits for doctor; video sparks outrage (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 7:30 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

A tribal farmer in Telangana was taken to a hospital in handcuffs for treatment and a video of the same sparked massive outrage. The viral video showed the farmer sitting on a hospital bed in handcuffs while waiting for the doctors to attend to him, sparking criticism.

According to reports, Hirya Naik was one of the many farmers arrested while protesting against the establishment of pharma village in Lagcherla, Vikarabad. While in jail, he suffered chest pain reportedly due to a heart attack. He was rushed to the hospital for a checkup. Videos emerged of him sitting on a hospital bed waiting for the doctors while still in handcuffs.

As the video went viral, netizens called out the inhuman treatment subjected to Naik by the state.

Also read: 'Thode paise psychiatrist pe kharch...': Model Charu Sharma's take on Atul Subhash's suicide sparks row (WATCH)

Telangana CM orders probe

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the handcuffing of a farmer arrested last month for attacking officials during a public hearing on land acquisition for a pharma cluster in Lagacharla village of Vikarabad district.

Revanth Reddy took serious note of the farmer Heerya Naik being handcuffed while he was taken to a hospital from Sangareddy Jail, where he was in judicial custody.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the Chief Minister enquired about the incident from officials. 

